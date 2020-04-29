Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.