RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced during a media briefing on COVID-19 on Feb. 24 that the modified Stay-at-Home Order will be lifted through Executive Order 195, in addition to a number of adjustments to previous orders issued in October.
Most significant to the high school athletic community is the easing of restrictions regarding numbers allowed to attend at outdoor sporting venues, which directly affects parents, families and supporters at high school football stadiums, which comes just in time for the opening week of the Spring football season in the state for many schools this week.
Prior to the governor's announcement, only 25 spectators were permitted to attend indoor athletic contests, while a cap of 100 spectators were allowed for attendance at outdoor competitions. The new order announced by Cooper, which will take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, states that outdoor sports venues, including high school football stadiums, can have a maximum of 30 percent of its stated capacity, with the previous 100-person limit revoked. Indoor sports venues may also have a maximum capacity of 30 percent, but a maximum limit of 250 people indoors are allowed indoors.
A number of schools in the state, including Avery High School, will play their opening football week under the current existing order, as the Vikings will take the field for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 25, against Asheville Christian Academy due to the threat of inclement weather the following evening.
Following the media briefing, North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker released a statement on the announcement from the governor.
“The NCHSAA is grateful for the improvements in the state’s COVID-19 metrics. These improvements provide the opportunities for North Carolina’s students to return to the classroom in many cases and resume the optimal learning environment that in-person learning provides. We are also excited for the opportunity to allow parents and some fans from the community the opportunity to attend sporting events in-person to support their loved ones," Tucker said. "This has been a difficult year, and we know that the limitations have had particularly harsh effects on student-athletes and their families. We are ready to allow some sense of normalcy for these groups, and thankful that we have reached this point as a state. However, we want to do our part to make sure that this step forward does not lead to a step backwards. Simply put, we cannot afford further setbacks.
On behalf of our student-athletes, our coaches, and athletic administrators, we ask citizens across our state to support their local high school teams by following the Governor’s and DHHS’s guidance which continues to be designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. As we begin relaxing some restrictions on spectators, please diligently work together to keep these opportunities available for student-athletes and spectators by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands regularly. If we continue to work together and respect those around us by following these simple steps, we are confident that our state will defeat this pandemic.”
