RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 County Alert System on Monday, Feb. 22, which shows 27 red counties — a decrease from 61 red counties from the previous Feb. 4 County Alert System — and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.
“With North Carolinians continuing to follow the 3Ws and more than one million people in the state having received at least a first dose of vaccine, we are slowing the spread and saving lives,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
The update also lists 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties — both changes from 33 orange counties and 6 yellow counties on Feb 4.
According to NCDHHS, although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, they are moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive.
With vaccine supplies limited, NCDHHS continues to urge the public of critical actions North Carolinians can take to slow the spread of COVID-19, regardless of whether their county is currently in the yellow, orange or red tier. The department continues to recommend that individuals in all counties should continue to limit public interactions to essential activities and avoid gathering with others from outside their household, along with continued adherence to the 3Ws – wearing a face mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often – along with the start of vaccinations are slowing the spread of the virus.
The COVID-19 County Alert System gives individuals, businesses and community organizations and public officials a tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to take slow the spread of the virus, and it uses COVID-19 case rates, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county to categorize counties into the following tiers: Yellow: Significant Community Spread; Orange: Substantial Community Spread; and Red: Critical Community Spread.
In the newest update of the County Alert System map, Avery County is labeled as an orange county for substantial community spread, while surrounding counties Mitchell, Watauga, Yancey, Ashe, Wilkes and Burke counties are each classified as yellow for significant community spread.
The latest NCDHHS County Alert System update can be viewed by clicking to https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/dashboard/COVID-19-County-Alert-System-Report.pdf.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, a total of 2,090,523 doses had been administered statewide as of Feb. 22, with 1,903,330 doses administered through NC providers and 187,593 doses administered through the federal long-term program. NCDHHS data also indicated that a total of 16.4 percent of Avery County residents had received their first-dose vaccine as of Feb. 22, with just 10.62 percent of the overall county population having received a second-dose vaccination.
“Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire North Carolina population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state,” stated NCDHHS on its Dashboard homepage. “North Carolina’s information on people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It helps vaccine providers know who has had a first dose of which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply. First Doses Administered data include all first doses administered, regardless of whether the individual has also received a second dose of the vaccine. Second Doses Administered data include individuals who have completed the vaccine series. Information on vaccinations is confidential health information that is carefully managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.”
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on the vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, Feb. 22, dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by more than 23,000 cases statewide over the previous week, with the state reporting 847,670 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state experienced another overall weekly decrease in hospitalizations over the past week, as NCDHHS reported on Feb. 22 that 1,567 individuals were hospitalized, an overall decrease of 374 patients.
NCDHHS reports that 10,934 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 433 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on Feb. 22 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,798 positive community cases, an increase of 17 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 20 deaths associated with the virus.
According to Toe River Health District’s most recent release of county case data reported on February 4, Avery County totaled 1,537 total positive cases, with 161 new positive cases over the span of time from Jan. 14 to Feb. 3, with 37 active positive cases and 1,473 total county residents having recovered from the virus. The agency reports 24 total deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on Feb. 22 that the local prisons have 512 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 406 cases having recovered and three active cases.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Feb. 22, Avery reports 38 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 25 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 33 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 48 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 32 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on Feb. 22, Mitchell County reported a total of 1,230 positive cases and 15 deaths. Toe River Health District reported on Feb. 4, however, that Mitchell County possessed 1,244 total cases, with 146 new positives over the time span of Jan. 14 to Feb. 3. TRHD reported 37 active positives, with 1,473 total recovered patients and 27 deaths.
NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,431 total cases as of Feb. 22 with 23 deaths. Toe River Health District’s latest published report on Feb. 4 notes Yancey County possessed 1,437 total cases, with 127 new positives over the time span of Jan. 14 to Feb. 3, with 15 active cases and 25 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has eclipsed 111 million worldwide cases, as the center reports more than 111.7 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 28.18 million cases in the nation as of Feb. 22. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States surpassed the morbid milestone of a half-million deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, as JHU reports the United States with 500,236 deaths nationwide attributed to the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 9,964,355 completed tests as of Monday, Feb. 22, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Feb. 22 is more than 795,521 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 4,067 positive tests, with 112 active cases and 31 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 1,997 positive cases, with 30 active cases and 44 deaths as of Feb. 22, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 8,503 positive tests as of Feb. 22 with 66 deaths, while Wilkes County has 5,905 reported cases and 101 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 4,741 cases and 55 deaths. Burke County reports 9,104 cases and 136 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,139 cases with 37 deaths, while Carter County reports 5,910 cases and 151 deaths as of Feb. 22, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, the top three counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (95,109), Wake County 73,190) and Guilford County (39,089), the sum of which comprises 24.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Feb. 22 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 89 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.