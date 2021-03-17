NEWLAND — Among the activities postponed or canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Avery High School was unable to hold its fall football season and, subsequently, its annual recognition of its Homecoming court and corresponding football game.
Nevertheless, Avery High School honored its students on Homecoming court with an outdoor, socially distanced ceremony last October, and will formally recognize the court, queen and king at the Vikings’ homecoming football game this Saturday, March 20, at 6 p.m. against the Madison Patriots.
The following Homecoming Court class representatives will be honored during halftime festivities this week.
Freshman: Sarah Gatewood and Will Stanford
Sophomore: Cora Lee Hollifield, Lily Daniels, Caydn Pannell and Chad Giarrusso
Junior: Emma Robinson, Marisol Guzman, Taylor Page, Johnathan Cable and Bradley Parker
Senior: Bailey Bartlett, Emmalee Carver, Lizzy Calloway, Penelope Brocco, Nolan Hughes, Parker Gautier, Damian Fuller and Jonah Hayes.
The 2020-2021 Homecoming King, Nolan Hughes, and Homecoming Queen, Penelope Brocco, will be recognized during the ceremony.
There will be no Homecoming parade for this year’s honorees, and kickoff for this week’s game at MacDonald Stadium will take place at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.