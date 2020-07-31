BANNER ELK — Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center announces a Student Day Camp, which will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday for for nine weeks. This program coincides with the Avery and Watauga County school system’s nine-week virtual learning schedule from Monday to Friday, Aug. 17 to Oct. 16, 2020.
HPCRC will provide adult supervision for students to accomplish their class assignments on their own computer devices. Holston Camp will enroll at least 24 elementary-age students (K-5) which will be divided into two groups according to grade, in two separate buildings. Both buildings will have Wi-Fi, bathroom access and classroom furnishings.
The Student Day Camp will serve local Avery and Watauga parents of elementary school children (K-5) who either have work responsibilities or would prefer a small class size with the benefit of outdoor recreation. Face covers are required, along with observing proper social distance, hygiene and sanitation. Students must provide their own computer and face covering.
Supervision is provided by adult staff with at least a bachelor’s degree conferred by a college or university. They are trained and experienced in various aspects of care and management of children, including but not limited to first aid, safety, behavior issues and recreation.
HPCRC will provide shuttle (pickup only) located at Lowes Foods (4000 NC Hwy. 105 S) and Avery County Morrison Library in Newland for an additional fee.
“Our emphasis is to provide children a safe space to learn while enjoying the benefits of outdoor activities at campus by Wildcat Lake,” Jim Austin, Director of HPCRC, said. “We understand some parents must work and need a full-time daycare, and others may prefer a smaller class size for their children to mitigate risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
HPCRC will provide guided outdoor activities such as nature play, field games, archery, hiking, swimming, biking, boating, rock climbing and ziplines. Arts and crafts will also be available.
HPCRC will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack to student campers.
“Holston has successfully completed a summer of overnight and day camps for children despite the COVID pandemic," Austin added. "Children quickly adapted to masks, social distancing, and hand-washing. Mostly, they just want to be with each other and play outside. Now, we offer parents an alternative to in-class issues by providing a full day of supervised care.”
Student Day Camp registration is now open for children in grades K-5. The cost is $1,575 for nine weeks. Payments by check or cash for the total tuition made before August 14, receive a 10-percent discount. Enrollment is limited. Click to www.HolstonCenter.org for details and registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.