BANNER ELK — Holston Presbytery Camp in Banner Elk will offer an After-School Camp from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. This fits with the current 2020 Avery County School in-class schedule. The camp is offered only to K-5 Elementary school children. Cost is $900 for the nine-week semester. Enrollment is limited.
As with Holston’s Student Day Camp, the After-School Camp will provide supervised homework time as well as free-play and other on-site activities. An afternoon snack will be served. Participants will be required to wear a face covering, observe social distance, and wash hands as required by CDC guidelines.
Because Avery Schools are adopting a four-day, in-class school week with Wednesdays scheduled for “Virtual Learning” out of class, Holston After-School Camp can provide day care after classes at 1:30 p.m. and a full day of supervision on Wednesdays.
Students may arrive at class by school bus, parent/guardian delivery, or be shuttled by a Holston van from Banner Elk Elementary School if there is adequate demand.
Parents may enroll on the Holston website at www.HolstonCenter.org. For more information, call (844) 465-7866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.