BANNER ELK — After having to operate in a limited capacity since March, Grandfather Home for Children of Children’s Hope Alliance has once again started admitting new children into its therapeutic and rehabilitative services.
As the governor and local municipalities began implementing restrictive measures in response to COVID-19, Grandfather Home closed all offices and group homes to visitors, and ceased to admit new children into its program. The nonprofit has continued to offer its services to children in the facility’s care albeit in smaller numbers.
According to a press release, several staff members were displaying symptoms of COVID-19. However, no one tested positive for the virus. As a result, several homes were quarantined while the results were pending. Additionally, children began to transition out of the facility and into other placements, including foster homes, homes of family members, relatives and other services.
In order to admit new children, Grandfather Home has set up an interim home in which new children are being monitored by medical staff. After two weeks they are then placed in other homes on campus once they are cleared.
Meanwhile, children continue to be treated by the lead therapist on-site and are provided counseling and mental health services. Like other educational institutions across the state, the campus’s charter school, Grandfather Academy, is also closed. During this downtime, children have been engaged in art activities, home-based learning and creative endeavors while also playing outside as often as possible.
The changes have also resulted in layoffs of personnel, including direct care staff in two of the group homes and staff associated with the on-site charter school.
“We are saddened by layoffs and closures across all of our locations in the state,” CHA President and CEO Celeste Dominguez said. “The needs a child has, particularly mental health needs, don’t stop just because of a change – even if that change is a pandemic.”
Dominguez said that Grandfather Home will reopen, but the CEO is not certain of a timeframe or program details at this time.
“We are facing a time when many families are facing job loss, and they are in a new situation where they are together all of the time — managing children’s schoolwork, social time, and overall behavior and mental health needs,” Dominguez said. “That’s a recipe for domestic violence, more specifically child abuse, when a family is not equipped to manage these added pressures.”
Grandfather Home for Children is a part of Children’s Hope Alliance. CHA has 10 locations and serves children in 64 counties throughout NC. The organization works in communities across the state to end the cycle of child abuse by fulfilling its mission to provide hope, health, and healing for generations through comprehensive services and programs that provide safe homes, heal the hurt and encourage a healthy start. CHA’s foster care and adoption, residential, education, outpatient and family programs impacted more than 2,000 children’s lives last year.
