Cooper wearing a mask

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives masked for a press briefing on the COVID-19 virus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

 Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper will make an announcement at 3 p.m. today regarding a decision on the reopening of K-12 public schools in North Carolina during a media briefing with the state COVID task force.

The conference can be viewed by clicking here.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.