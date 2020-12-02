RALEIGH — In response to the significant spread of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a revised executive order on Monday, Nov. 23, tightening the statewide mask mandate.
The mandate extends mask requirements in public places, both indoors and outdoors. Specifically, the new order eliminates several exemptions to the original rule regarding face coverings that was issued on Oct. 1.
According to the executive order, patrons and employees of various types of establishments, such as restaurants and retail stores, are required to wear a face covering in all indoor settings, even when social distancing rules are in place.
The order also encompasses mask requirement for gyms, even while exercising, all schools both public and private, and all transportation services both public and private when traveling with people outside of one’s own household.
The amendments to the original executive order also authorizes law enforcement to enforce face coverings against individuals or businesses that fail to comply or enforce the use of face coverings outside the home without any applicable exception.
Potential penalties levied against those who refuse to wear a mask in public would be classified as a Class 2 misdemeanor, which carries up to a $1,000 fine and a court date. According to Sheriff Kevin Frye with Avery County Sheriff’s Office, however, it is unlikely that the office will enforce the mandate except for when someone is causing a disturbance at a business over needing to wear a mask.
“The only thing that we’re enforcing is if somebody is trying to go into a business, and the business requires a mask and the person is trying to pitch a fit by saying they don’t want to wear a mask. That’s trespassing. A business has the right to set the standards that it needs to set,” Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said.
Frye adds that the governor’s mask mandate allows for medical exceptions, which makes the order unenforceable since any one person may fall under a medical exception. ACSO thereby is unable to verify exactly what medical condition an individual may have.
“Even though it’s a mandate, it’s an unenforceable mandate because there is no way to say that I’ve got probable cause to stop somebody and detain them for something when I don’t know for certain that they’re violating anything,” Frye said.
Additionally, the governor’s amended order was announced in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services extending the number of counties with the “critical” COVID-19 spread label by 10 additional counties.
In total, NCDHHS labels 20 counties with “critical” community spread and 42 counties with “substantial” community spread. Avery and Mitchell counties are listed as “critical,” Ashe County is listed as “substantial” and Watauga County is listed as “significant.” Classifications are based on a county’s percentage of positive tests in comparison of the total number of tests completed within a 14-day period.
“This is deadly serious,” Gov. Cooper said. “We need counties to work with us to enforce the strong safety rules we already have in place.”
The new mask mandate requirements remain in effect until at least Friday, Dec. 11.
