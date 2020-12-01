RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper exhibited optimism in the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to residents within a matter of weeks during a statewide media briefing on the pandemic in North Carolina on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“As concerning as the numbers are, I and many other North Carolinians have newfound hope in the development of promising vaccines,” Cooper said. “Moderna and Pfizer both have produced vaccines with remarkable early results, better than health experts ever hoped for. What we know so far is this: Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon. Our job is to be ready to get them to people as quickly and as effectively as possible.”
The governor touted the groundwork laid by the state’s department of health and human services in preparation to receive the first allotment of vaccines, believed to be approximately 85,000, which would be prioritized first for distribution to frontline healthcare personnel treating those affected by COVID-19, followed by long-term care facilities.
“There’s still a lot of work to do to get the vaccines from the manufacturers to our health care providers, and ultimately to each of us,” Cooper added.
Cooper announced that North Carolina is preparing with the anticipation of receiving the Pfizer-developed vaccine initially, as the company is the first to submit a requisition for approval at the federal level. The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-low temperature storage, but Cooper noted that healthcare providers with the storage capability across the state already have been identified, adding that geography may pose a challenge to distribution of the vaccine to all corners of the Old North State.
“We’re a big state, with rural areas that stretch for hundreds of miles,” Cooper noted. “Every person is important, and we’ll work hard to overcome the challenges that our geography represents.”
Cooper also announced that the vaccines will be made available at no charge to any individual, regardless of insurance status, and pronounced his own confidence in the coming vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccine will be free, regardless of whether someone has health insurance. Health care providers are being enrolled in the vaccination program based on their ability to reach priority populations, those who are at risk of exposure, like health care workers, and those who are at risk of severe illness,” Cooper said. “Trusted providers like hospitals and local health departments will be among the first to vaccinate people... When it’s my turn to get this vaccine, I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeves.”
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also lauded the news on the recent vaccine developments and touted the promising initial preliminary data from clinical trials and reports.
“We are likely just a few weeks from the new tool of a vaccine. It will help us to get back to the people and the places we love,” Cohen said. “More than 70,000 people have participated in trials. The preliminary data is strong, and we look forward to reviewing more data as it is made public.”
Cohen noted that the vaccine will require two similar vaccines spanned 21 days apart, and that the first limited shipment of approximately 85,000 doses will be administered solely to health care workers, with subsequent shipments available to individuals with two or more chronic health conditions in January.
Despite the tempered optimism of a vaccine in the coming days and weeks for North Carolinians, Cohen also continued to emphasize the “worrisome trends” her department continues to currently see in COVID-19 numbers across the state.
“Too many people are getting seriously ill with COVID. More than 5,000 people have died since the first death on March 12,” Cohen added. “These trends and numbers are real people. Anyone of any age can transmit COVID to someone at risk for serious illness, which is why the 3 W’s are so important.”
