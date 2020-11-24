RALEIGH - In response to the significant spread of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a revised executive order on Monday, Nov. 23, tightening the statewide mask mandate.
The mandate extends mask requirements in public places, both indoors and outdoors. Specifically, the new order eliminates several exemptions to the original rule regarding face coverings that was issued on Oct. 1.
According to the executive order, patrons and employees of various types of establishments, such as restaurants and retail stores, are required to wear a face covering in all indoor settings, even when social distancing rules are in place.
The order also encompasses mask requirement for gyms, even while exercising, all schools both public and private, and all transportation services both public and private when traveling with people outside of one's own household.
The amendments to the original executive order also authorizes law enforcement to enforce face coverings against individuals or businesses that fail to comply or enforce the use of face coverings outside the home without any applicable exception.
Additionally, the governor's amended order was announced in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services extending the number of counties with the "critical" COVID-19 spread label to ten additional counties.
In total, NCDHHS labels 20 counties with "critical" community spread and 42 counties with "substantial" community spread. Avery County is listed as "critical," Ashe County is listed as "substantial" and Watauga County is listed as "significant." Classifications are based on a county's percentage of positive tests in comparison of the total number of tests completed within a 14-day period.
"This is deadly serious," Gov. Cooper said. "We need counties to work with us to enforce the strong safety rules we already have in place."
The new mask mandate requirements go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and last until Friday, Dec. 11.
