NEWLAND — According to an Oct. 26 press release from the Avery County School System, a student at Freedom Trail Elementary and a student at Cranberry Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.
All students in each of the two classrooms where the students who tested positive were present will be placed on remote learning until Tuesday, Nov. 3, to allow for a quarantine period, according to the release. Students in these two classrooms will return to class on Thursday, Nov. 5.
While masks have been worn consistently by all students and staff, the school system is proceeding with the highest level of caution and is working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department, according to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
"Parents and students in each of these two classrooms have been notified by the school administration. All schools, including Freedom Trail Elementary School and Cranberry Middle School, have been deep cleaned. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout out our school system," Brigman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.