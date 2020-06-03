Editor’s Note: The following is the second article of a series resulting from an exclusive AJT interview with North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell.
RALEIGH — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell recently shared with The AJT issues related to COVID-19 relief for local governments, budget mismanagement in state departments as well as his own experience with COVID-19.
The NC Treasurer serves as the state’s lead banker and chief investment officer. The department is responsible for approximately $110 billion in assets, including the state employee retirement system, the State Health Plan, fiscal assistance to local governments and the NC Cash Unclaimed Property Database.
Avery County received approximately $500,000 as part of the CARES Act, which provided COVID-19 relief funding to state and local governments across the country. However, the funds come with many strings attatched to them, the main one being that the money has to be used for COVID-19-related expenses.
“Is there anything going on in this world right now that is not COVID-19 related?” Folwell asked. “Everything is COVID-19 related. For example, [the law] may have said that you have to go out and buy medical equipment, but what if you don’t need any more medical equipment. What if it said the you need to buy ventilators but you don’t need ventilators? I think counties like Avery County need to have the flexibility to use that money to meet the needs of the citizens who 10 or 20 percent of them have lost their jobs.”
As of Tuesday morning, June 2, Avery County has recorded two cases of COVID-19, of which both cases are considered as recovered. If there was an outbreak of the virus within the county, the severe cases that would require hospitalization would be transferred to Watauga Medical Center. The county’s focus as it’s related to COVID-19 is centered in the Avery County Health Department, which has ramped up efforts to test a larger percentage of the population. The ACHD is slated to receive the largest allotment ($200,000) of the county’s relief funding.
“People don’t care what political party you’re a member of. They just want their problems fixed. Their problem right now is they’re worried about putting food on the table and when they’re going to be able to go back to work. It seems to me that any time we face a crisis that it’s the lower income people that get hurt the worst,” Folwell said.
Folwell also spoke on how budget mismanagement inside the Department of Transportation has left the department ill prepared to handle a crisis similar to the one the state is experiencing now. The DOT receives its revenue from gas taxes and DMV-related fess.
On Feb. 4, Transportation Secretary James Trogdon announced his retirement. Folwell had advocated for months prior that Gov. Cooper fire Trogdon. The department had fallen below the seven percent of its budget that state law requires the department to keep in the bank. The DOT’s financial situation has led to the department to begin furloughing about 9,400 employees statewide, and new projects will not begin anytime soon.
“The DOT overspent their budget by two billion dollars, and there is something called the Highway Trust Fund, and the Department of Transportation has taken almost all of the money out of the Highway Trust Fund on top of that,” Folwell said. “The fact is that is why you have reserves. The Department of Transportation is one of the biggest corporations in North Carolina, and they have completely mismanaged; they didn’t know where their money was and they were writing checks they couldn’t cash.”
Folwell has advocated that the DOT’s budget management be transferred to the NC Office of State Budget and Management.
“The Office of State Management and Budget know how to budget and allocate money. The DOT should only be building, preparing roads and bridges,” Folwell said.
Earlier this year, Folwell contracted COVID-19. Folwell describes the experience as being intense, despite being asymptomatic.
“I was very quickly administered the cocktail that you’ve been hearing about, hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pack. I had no headache, no shortness of breath, no loss of taste or smell, no [gastrointestinal] issues. It was an intense process. I was alert the whole time,” Folwell said.
According to Folwell, he was given an oxygen meter and once his levels fell, he was taken to the emergency room.
“It never really hit me. After I tested positive, I went in on Friday to get a chest X-ray, and my xray was as white as a t-shirt and that’s not a good thing. We just decided to focus on the oxygen levels since I wasn’t showing any other symptoms,” Folwell said.
Folwell was out of the hospital in six days, and says that his cough lingered for two-and-a-half weeks.
