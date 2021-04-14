NEWLAND — Beginning April 12, families that experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $9,000 in funeral assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Two pieces of legislation recently passed by Congress — the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — authorized FEMA to provide financial assistance to families that incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
“It will benefit several families as far as offsetting expenses that they’ve incurred,” Garrick Smith, vice president and location manager with Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland, said.
Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral and memorial services, and burial, interment or cremation. A dedicated toll-free phone number has been established to help individuals who apply. FEMA encourages families that may be eligible to start gathering the following documentation:
• An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States. The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.
• Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses and dates the funeral expenses were incurred.
• Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance; financial assistance received from voluntary agencies; federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs or agencies; or other sources.
If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant(s). Applicants can also apply for assistance for more than one individual who died.
“Much of the legwork was handled through the National Funeral Directors Association, and the information has filtered down to the funeral homes,” Smith added.
While families can apply for assistance at any time, if they do wish to have a memorial service when it is safe to do so, FEMA recommends waiting until after all services have been contracted to avoid the hassle of amending an initial application.
Smith noted that Reins-Sturdivant is available to assist with planning purposes and can provide documentation upon request, but that the responsibility of applying for the related funding lies with the applicant.
“We have an information summary sheet available to folks, but all applications have to be done through FEMA by the person seeking reimbursement,” Smith explained.
The FEMA website has complete information about eligibility requirements, documentation applicants will be required to provide, and how to start the application process. For more information, click to www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance. FEMA’s funeral assistance hotline opened April 12, and may be reached by calling (844) 684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday.
Families may wish to click to RememberingALife.com, for “Planning a Service in the Future — Free Planning Guide” for ideas on how they can honor a loved one and other information that may be useful as they continue their grief journey.
