2020 Election logo

Last update: 9:50 p.m.

NEWLAND — Avery County citizens have spoken at the ballot box, and votes have been cast for local, district, state and federal offices.

Continue checking here throughout Election Night for updated vote totals and details regarding the 2020 General Election.

No. of county precincts reporting (19 out of 19):

Ballads cast in Avery 76.06% (9,396 of 12,353 ballots cast)

PRESIDENT:

Donald Trump (REP): 7,092

Joseph Biden (DEM)): 2,171

Don Blankenship (CST): 10

Howie Hawkins (GRE): 12

Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 54

Write-in: 17

US SENATE:

Thom Tillis (REP): 6,792

Cal Cunningham (DEM): 2,063

Shannon W. Bray (LIB): 239

Kevin E. Hayes (CST): 127

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 11

Madison Cawthorn (REP): 6,934

Moe Davis (DEM): 1,939

Tracey DeBruhl (LIB): 127

Tamara Zwinak (GRE): 109

NC GOVERNOR:

Dan Forest (REP): 6,815

Roy Cooper (DEM): 2,388

Steven J. DiFiore (LIB): 2,388

Al Pisano (CST):  26

NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

Mark Robinson (REP): 7,058

Yvonne Lewis Holley (DEM): 2,063

NC ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Jim O'Neill (REP): 6,869

Josh Stein (DEM): 2,213

NC AUDITOR:

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (REP): 6,825

Beth A. Wood (DEM): 2,172

NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE:

Steve Troxler (REP): 7,137

Jenna Wadsworth (DEM): 1,910

NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE:

Mike Causey (REP): 6,983

Wayne Goodwin (DEM): 2,015

NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR:

Josh Dobson (REP): 7,158

Jessica Holmes (DEM): 1,953

NC SECRETARY OF STATE:

E.C. Sykes (REP): 6,761

Elaine Marshall (DEM): 2,264

NC SUP'T OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION:

Catherine Truitt (REP): 6,917

Jen Mangrum (DEM): 2,068

NC TREASURER:

Dale R. Folwell (REP): 6,903

Ronnie Chatterji (DEM): 2,042

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01:

Paul Newby (REP): 6,108

Cheri Beasley (DEM): 2,072

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02:

Phil Berger, Jr. (REP): 6,927

Lucy Inman (DEM): 2,077

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04:

Tamara Barringer (REP): 6,948

Mark Davis (DEM): 2,005

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04:

April C. Wood (REP): 6,905

Tricia Shields (DEM): 2,017

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05:

Fred Gore (REP): 6,845

Lora Christine Cubbage (DEM): 2,063

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06:

Chris Dillon (REP): 6,896

Gray Styers (DEM): 1,995

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07:

Jeff Carpenter (REP): 6,894

Reuben F. Young (DEM): 2,008

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13:

Jefferson G. Griffin (REP): 6,873

Chris Brook (DEM): 2,014

NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 46:

Warren Daniel (REP): 6,868

Edward Phifer (DEM): 1,991

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 85:

Dudley Greene (REP): 7,050

Ted Remington (DEM): 1,905

NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 02:

Rebecca Eggers-Gryder (REP): 7,394

NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 03:

Hal G. Harrison (REP): 7,138

NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 04:

Ted McEntire (REP): 7,026

AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS:

Tim Phillips (REP): 6,147

Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. (REP): 5,686

Martha Jaynes Hicks (REP): 6,051

AVERY COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT:

Teresa I. Benfield (REP): 7,862

AVERY COUNTY CORONER:

John A. Millan (REP): 5,242

Write-in: 2,159

AVERY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS:

Renee Dellinger (REP): 7,745

AVERY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR:

Jeffery Pollard, Jr. (REP): 7,056

Write-in (Miscellaneous): 148

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.