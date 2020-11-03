Last update: 9:50 p.m.
NEWLAND — Avery County citizens have spoken at the ballot box, and votes have been cast for local, district, state and federal offices.
Continue checking here throughout Election Night for updated vote totals and details regarding the 2020 General Election.
No. of county precincts reporting (19 out of 19):
Ballads cast in Avery 76.06% (9,396 of 12,353 ballots cast)
PRESIDENT:
Donald Trump (REP): 7,092
Joseph Biden (DEM)): 2,171
Don Blankenship (CST): 10
Howie Hawkins (GRE): 12
Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 54
Write-in: 17
US SENATE:
Thom Tillis (REP): 6,792
Cal Cunningham (DEM): 2,063
Shannon W. Bray (LIB): 239
Kevin E. Hayes (CST): 127
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 11
Madison Cawthorn (REP): 6,934
Moe Davis (DEM): 1,939
Tracey DeBruhl (LIB): 127
Tamara Zwinak (GRE): 109
NC GOVERNOR:
Dan Forest (REP): 6,815
Roy Cooper (DEM): 2,388
Steven J. DiFiore (LIB): 2,388
Al Pisano (CST): 26
NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Mark Robinson (REP): 7,058
Yvonne Lewis Holley (DEM): 2,063
NC ATTORNEY GENERAL:
Jim O'Neill (REP): 6,869
Josh Stein (DEM): 2,213
NC AUDITOR:
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (REP): 6,825
Beth A. Wood (DEM): 2,172
NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE:
Steve Troxler (REP): 7,137
Jenna Wadsworth (DEM): 1,910
NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE:
Mike Causey (REP): 6,983
Wayne Goodwin (DEM): 2,015
NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR:
Josh Dobson (REP): 7,158
Jessica Holmes (DEM): 1,953
NC SECRETARY OF STATE:
E.C. Sykes (REP): 6,761
Elaine Marshall (DEM): 2,264
NC SUP'T OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION:
Catherine Truitt (REP): 6,917
Jen Mangrum (DEM): 2,068
NC TREASURER:
Dale R. Folwell (REP): 6,903
Ronnie Chatterji (DEM): 2,042
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01:
Paul Newby (REP): 6,108
Cheri Beasley (DEM): 2,072
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02:
Phil Berger, Jr. (REP): 6,927
Lucy Inman (DEM): 2,077
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04:
Tamara Barringer (REP): 6,948
Mark Davis (DEM): 2,005
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04:
April C. Wood (REP): 6,905
Tricia Shields (DEM): 2,017
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05:
Fred Gore (REP): 6,845
Lora Christine Cubbage (DEM): 2,063
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06:
Chris Dillon (REP): 6,896
Gray Styers (DEM): 1,995
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07:
Jeff Carpenter (REP): 6,894
Reuben F. Young (DEM): 2,008
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13:
Jefferson G. Griffin (REP): 6,873
Chris Brook (DEM): 2,014
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 46:
Warren Daniel (REP): 6,868
Edward Phifer (DEM): 1,991
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 85:
Dudley Greene (REP): 7,050
Ted Remington (DEM): 1,905
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 02:
Rebecca Eggers-Gryder (REP): 7,394
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 03:
Hal G. Harrison (REP): 7,138
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 04:
Ted McEntire (REP): 7,026
AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS:
Tim Phillips (REP): 6,147
Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. (REP): 5,686
Martha Jaynes Hicks (REP): 6,051
AVERY COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT:
Teresa I. Benfield (REP): 7,862
AVERY COUNTY CORONER:
John A. Millan (REP): 5,242
Write-in: 2,159
AVERY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS:
Renee Dellinger (REP): 7,745
AVERY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR:
Jeffery Pollard, Jr. (REP): 7,056
Write-in (Miscellaneous): 148
