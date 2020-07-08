LEDGER - Eight additional positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in Avery County, according to a Wednesday evening, July 8, press release from Toe River Health District. TRHD also reported three additional positive tests in Yancey County and one additional positive test in Mitchell County.
Avery’s additional positive tests increase the county’s total number of positive cases to 35, with eight having recovered and 27 still active. Yancey County has 44 active cases with 18 having recovered, while Mitchell has 35 individuals recovered and 28 cases active with one death, according to the release.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” TRHD stated in the release. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
