LEDGER- Eight additional positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in Avery County to raise the county’s total to 35 cases overall, according to a Wednesday evening, July 8, press release from Toe River Health District. The district also reported three additional cases in Yancey County to increase that county’s total to 62 cases, while the district reported one additional positive reported case in Mitchell County to raise its total cases to 63.
Of Avery’s cases, eight have recovered with 27 active cases, while 35 of Mitchell’s cases have recovered and 28 are active, with one death reported in Mitchell on July 7.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” according to the release. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.“
