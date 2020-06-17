NEWLAND — As voters in Avery and 16 additional Western North Carolina counties vote at the ballot box for the Republican Second Primary election for the US 11th Congressional District, those voting in person at the Avery County Board of Elections and at precinct locations will encounter a starkly different scene than when casting ballots in March, a trend that may continue into the November general election.
As of Monday, June 15, a total of 68 ballots have been cast in early voting at the BOE office inside the Avery County Courthouse, a number that, according to county BOE Director Sheila Ollis, is above the usual number of votes at the same time for previous second primaries.
“Voting has been going great,” Ollis told The AJT. “We’ve had more voters than we thought we’ve had.” Ollis noted that the number of ballots cast are on par with past runoff elections.
The process for casting an early ballot for the June 23 Second Primary continues through Saturday, June 20, and voters will experience a number of additional protocols as the county and state continues to maneuver through the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to protect elections staff and voters alike, multiple cleaning processes have occurred, continue to take place and are scheduled at the board’s office and polling places. The efforts are taking place to ensure that voters and staff will have as safe an environment as possible with the threat of coronavirus still at the forefront of people’s lives.
Ollis described the process that voters will contend with if voting during the early voting period.
“After someone comes in, we have to wipe everything down, from the doorknobs to the dinger on the bell. We offer everyone a mask as they enter, but not everyone accepts it,” Ollis explained. “Before beginning early voting, Highland Pro Clean came in and fogged the whole area with a natural substance named Benefect, which is supposed to get rid of more than 99.9999 percent of germs and bacteria. They fogged the elevator and the hall, then sprayed down all the surface areas we would be using in the office with a fine mist. They are going to be going to the polling sites beginning on Friday (June 19) to disinfect those places also, and they’ll return here to the board of elections to treat the offices again. After the election, they’ll be conducting another spraying at all the polling sites as well.”
According to Ollis, elections qualified for funding through the CARES Act, with allotments of funds distributed to each county involved in the Second Primary. Covered in the funding are the items supplied to assist Avery do its part in carrying out the election, including 100 sneeze guards, with three at each polling site, ample supplies of hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, face shields, PPE kits to distribute to polling sites, as well as a total of 9,000 writing pens, approximately one for every individual in the county qualified to vote in the Second Primary.
In addition, funding is covering the cost for the ballots and coding for the Second Primary, as the county had already invested in the equipment needed for the Second Primary when it was originally scheduled in May, prior to the state’s decision to delay that original election date.
“The state has been great. They have supplied us with everything we’ve needed,” Ollis said.
With only the District 11 Second Primary and a county commission election in Columbus County occurring in North Carolina on June 23, the election will be the first modern vote in the state during the throes of a global pandemic. The degree of seamlessness in which the election is conducted by officials in the district’s 17 counties is of particular interest to the state, as it faces the task of keeping polling places sanitary for a November general election in North Carolina that will comprise a much greater participating percentage of the populace.
“This is kind of a blessing for us, as it will give us more of an idea of what we need to do for November,” Ollis said. “We can’t allow more than two or three people in at a time (at the BOE offices), so that’s not going to work for us for the general election as we had 3,000 voters at the last general election, so we may look into a bigger venue where we can put out 20 or 25 voting booths and let people use half of them while cleaning the other half, with more check-in stations in the bigger area and allow for the six-foot distancing.”
Although carrying out the protocols for the Second Primary has been more detailed than previous occasions, Ollis feels the experience will ultimately prove beneficial to BOE staff as they also move forward to conduct the general election come fall.
“This has certainly been an eye-opener and a good lesson for us as we’ve went through this Second Primary election, and we hope that it gives us a leg up for November,” Ollis said.
Early voting in Avery County continues through Saturday, June 20, at the Board of Elections office, with Election Day for the Second Primary at the county’s 19 polling places from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Voters may also vote utilizing curbside voting. For more information, call the Avery Board of Elections at (828) 733-8282 or click to www.averycountync.gov/departments/board_elections_office.
