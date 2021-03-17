RALEIGH — During the past week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced an update to its visitation guidance for long-term care facilities to allow for in-person, indoor or outdoor, visitation in most circumstances. The change aligns with new guidance released this week from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reflects rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities.
“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited.”
In addition to updating its guidance, the department rescinded a secretarial order on visitation for long-term care facilities.
While outdoor visitation is best when possible, indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility. It is recommended that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated.
Additionally, new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. Fully vaccinated and non-immunocompromised health care providers with higher risk exposures who are asymptomatic also do not need to be restricted from work.
At least 976 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, March 15, a drop from 1,126 hospitalizations reported the previous Monday and a marked decline from mid-January, when hospitalizations neared 4,000.
As of March 13, 5.2 percent of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have repeatedly indicated that five percent or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.
More than 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina as of March 15, a total of more than 500,000 administered than the previous week, and more than 1.2 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
NCDHHS released its latest County Alert System map on March 4, reporting that six of North Carolina’s counties are currently red, indicating critical spread. There are now six red counties, 34 orange counties (representing substantial spread), and 60 yellow counties (indicating significant spread, which includes Avery and all neighboring counties).
In comparison, the previous Feb. 22 County Alert map reported 27 red counties, 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties. The most recent map represents the lowest number of counties indicating critical spread since the creation of the system.
NCDHHS data indicates that a total of 4,066 first doses of vaccine have been administered, or 23.2 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of March 15, with 15.2 percent of the overall county population, or 2,667 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
“Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire North Carolina population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state,” stated NCDHHS on its Dashboard homepage. “North Carolina’s information on people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It helps vaccine providers know who has had a first dose of which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply. First Doses Administered data include all first doses administered, regardless of whether the individual has also received a second dose of the vaccine. Second Doses Administered data include individuals who have completed the vaccine series. Information on vaccinations is confidential health information that is carefully managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.”
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on the vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, March 15 dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by 11,312 cases statewide last week, as North Carolina reports 886,218 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
NCDHHS reports that 11,709 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 174 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on March 15 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,920 positive community cases, an increase of 63 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 20 deaths associated with the virus.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 15, Avery reports 53 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, the highest ratio of any county in the state at that date. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 19 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 18 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 28 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 12 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 15 Mitchell County reported a total of 1,273 positive cases and 16 deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,479 total cases as of March 15 with 26 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has eclipsed 120 million worldwide cases, as the center reports more than 120.3 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 29.49 million cases in the nation as of March 15. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 535,657 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, March 15.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 10.8 million completed tests as of Monday, March 15 according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of March 15 is more than 874,509 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 4,353 positive tests, with 74 active cases and 31 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 2,074 positive cases, with 14 active cases and 44 deaths as of March 15 according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 8,792 positive tests as of March 15 with 94 deaths, while Wilkes County has 6,154 reported cases and 104 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 4,955 cases and 62 deaths. Burke County reports 9,403 cases and 145 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,183 cases with 38 deaths, while Carter County reports 6,047 cases and 155 deaths as of March 15 according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (99,328), Wake County (77,171), Guilford County (41,168) and Forsyth County (32,651), the sum of which comprises 28.2 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to March 15 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 90 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.