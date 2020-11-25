RALEIGH — As of Monday, Nov. 23, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by more than 22,000 cases over the previous week, as the state has more than 336,775 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state has experienced an increase in hospitalizations of close to 150 individuals over the span of the last week, as NCDHHS reported on Nov. 23 that 1,571 people were hospitalized. NCDHHS reports an additional 220 North Carolinians have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports the unfortunate milestone of more than 5,000 total deaths within the state attributed to COVID-19 since its onset in March, a total of 5,034 overall deaths.
Following Toe River Health District’s latest release of county statistics at press time, TRHD reported Avery County with a cumulative total of 597 positive community cases, with 420 community members having recovered and six deaths. NCDHHS reports Avery with a total of 865 positive cases.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on Nov. 22 that the local prisons have 377 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 328 cases having recovered and eight active cases.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Nov. 23, Avery reports 493 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 315 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 275 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 308 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 261 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
TRHD reports that Yancey County has 516 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of its latest release of statistics on Nov. 21, with 438 having recovered and three total deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 497 total positive cases.
Mitchell County reported a total of 458 positive cases, with 364 having recovered as of TRHD’s Nov. 21 statistics. Mitchell County Health Department reported on Nov. 19 that an eighth individual in the county had passed away from the virus. The department reported the individual was in their 90s.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 58.79 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 12,254,135 cases in the U.S. as of November 23. Johns Hopkins reports 256,803 reported deaths nationwide and more than 4,526,513 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 4,929,602 completed tests as of Monday, Nov. 23, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 16 is more than 276,132 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 2,188 positive tests and 16 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 846 positive cases and 15 deaths as of Nov. 23, according to AppHealthCare statistics.
Caldwell County has 3,278 positive tests as of Nov. 23 with 21 deaths, while Wilkes County has 2,489 reported cases and 47 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 1,698 cases and 34 deaths. Burke County reports 3,548 cases and 63 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 1,367 cases with 21 deaths, while Carter County reports 2,509 cases and 51 deaths as of Nov. 23, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 40,754. Wake County is reporting 26,464 cases and Guilford County reports 15,355 cases, according to Nov. 23 NCDHHS statistics. At least 68 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
