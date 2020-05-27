RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 24,628 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also reports 794 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 702 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 831 individuals have died from the virus, with 24,803 cases statewide as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,685,955 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1 p.m. on May 27, with 99,264 reported deaths and more than 384,902 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 364,156 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of Wednesday, May 27, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus is 14,954, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Avery County has reported two positive tests for COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 566 people in Avery County have been tested, with 534 negative results and 30 tests pending, as May 27.
A total of 447 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of May 27, with 411 negative results and 28 results pending. Mitchell reports eight positive cases, with one active and seven having recovered.
Yancey County reports 579 people tested, with 558 negative results, seven results pending and 11 positive cases, with one active case and 10 that have recovered.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 14 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 110 positive tests as of May 27 with two deaths, while Wilkes County has 483 reported cases and three deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 34 cases, with one death reported on May 26, and the department reports McDowell County with 52 cases and one death. Burke County reports 337 cases and 14 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County has reported 15 cases and Carter County has reported 19 cases and one death attributed to the virus as of May 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 3,478. Wake County is reporting 1,519 cases and Durham County reports 1,359 cases.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.