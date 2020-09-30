RALEIGH — As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by approximately 14,000 cases over the previous seven-day mark, as the state has more than 208,248 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state has experienced a slight increase in hospitalizations over the span of the last week, however, as NCDHHS reported on Sept. 29 that 897 people were hospitalized, compared to 885 hospitalizations reported seven days earlier.
NCDHHS reports an additional 198 North Carolinians have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports 3,445 overall deaths.
In Toe River Health District’s latest release of county numbers on September 26, TRHD reported Avery County with a total of 203 positive community cases, 187 community members have recovered, 15 community members are active, and one community death.
The release added that the local prison had zero new positive cases in the release, noting that 13 inmates are active cases, with 159 recovered, totaling Avery’s cumulative case count at approximately 375 cases.
TRHD also reported in a release on Sunday, Sept. 27, that Lees-McRae College is reported to have 10 active COVID-19 cases with three having recovered for a total of 13 cases at the school.
The health department announced last week that due to the opening of new clinics, the district is moving to releasing total county figures for Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties on a weekly basis.
“We’ve opened our clinics so that, added with our CoVID work, is exhausting,” the department noted on Sept. 23 via social media. “If we have a sudden spike in numbers (we will) do a special press release or a special post to let you know.”
Avery possesses the greatest number of cases per 10,000 people in the High Country, according to NCDHHS data, with 205 cases per 10,000 residents. In comparison, NCDHHS reports Watauga has 152 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe has 99 cases per 10,000 residents. Only Cherokee County (221 cases per 10,000 residents) has a higher ratio of all Western NC counties bordering neighboring Tennessee.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” the latest release from TRHD on Sept. 27 stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Yancey County had four new positive cases on Sept. 26, which puts the county at 230 positive cases, with 213 having recovered, 16 active cases and one death.
Mitchell County on Sept. 26 reported 13 new positive cases for a total of 194, with 160 having recovered, 30 active cases and four deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 33.4 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 7,150,824 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, with 205,107 reported deaths nationwide and more than 2,794,608 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 2,999,853 completed tests as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Sept. 28 as 184,422 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 1,014 positive tests and nine deaths among residents, according to AppHealthCare reports. Caldwell County has 1,684 positive tests as of Sept. 29 with 28 deaths, while Wilkes County has 1,243 reported cases and 34 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard and AppHealthCare data. Ashe County has 287 cases and two deaths, and NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 1,008 cases and 27 deaths. Burke County reports 2,127 cases and 38 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 729 cases with two deaths, while Carter County reports 1,179 cases and 28 deaths as of Sept. 29, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 28,774. Wake County is reporting 17,651 cases and Guilford County has surpassed Durham County for third-most cases statewide, reporting 8,835 cases, according to Sept. 29 NCDHHS statistics. At least 55 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.