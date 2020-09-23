RALEIGH — As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to latest available dashboard data, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by approximately 7,500 cases over the previous seven-day mark, as the state has more than 194,381 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has experienced a decrease in hospitalizations over the span of the last week, however, as NCDHHS reported on Sept. 22 that 885 people were hospitalized, compared to 916 hospitalizations reported seven days earlier.
NCDHHS reports an additional 136 North Carolinians have died related to the virus in the same seven-day span, as the agency reports 3,247 overall deaths.
In a September 21 release, TRHD reported Avery County with two new positive community cases of COVID-19, which puts them at 197 positive community cases, 187 community members have recovered, nine community members are active, and one community death. Also within the release, TRHD reported that the two new county positive cases on Monday were students with Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.
“One has returned home (out of state) to recover, (while) the other is in isolation,” Diane Creek with TRHD reported.
TRHD added on Sept. 21 that the prison reported zero positive cases on that day for a total of 172 overall cases in that congregate living location, with 13 inmates currently active and 159 inmates reported to have recovered.
Avery possesses the greatest number of cases per 10,000 people in the High Country, according to NCDHHS data, with 186 cases per 10,000 residents. In comparison, NCDHHS reports Watauga has 106 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe has 93 cases per 10,000 residents. Only Cherokee County (204 cases per 10,000 residents) has a higher ratio of all Western NC counties bordering neighboring Tennessee.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” the Sept. 21 TRHD release stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Yancey County had one new positive case on Sept. 21, which puts the county at 218 positive cases, with 215 having recovered, two active cases and one death.
Mitchell County on Sept. 21 reported four new positive cases for a total of 168, with 153 having recovered, 11 active cases and four deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 31.3 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 6,860,484 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, with 199,962 reported deaths nationwide and more than 2,615,949 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 2,817,539 completed tests as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Sept. 21 as 176,422 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 595 positive tests and one death among residents, Caldwell County has 1,571 positive tests as of Sept. 22 with 18 deaths, while Wilkes County has 1,160 reported cases and 32 deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 251 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 883 cases and 26 deaths. Burke County reports 2,031 cases and 35 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 648 cases with two deaths, while Carter County reports 1,126 cases and 27 deaths as of Sept. 22, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 27,586. Wake County is reporting 16,943 cases and Durham County reports 7,523 cases, according to Sept. 22 NCDHHS statistics. At least 50 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
