RALEIGH — With COVID-19 cases reaching record highs last month, North Carolina laboratories reported 2,627,371 tests performed across the state during the month of January. This included 11 days with more than 100,000 tests and a one-day high of 135,031 on Jan. 12. To help meet the unprecedented demand for testing and promote greater equity in test availability, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 response team shipped 441,038 rapid antigen test kits across North Carolina since Dec. 23, 2021. Testing kit delivery was prioritized for local and community settings, including:
- 62,780 tests to K-12 schools for use in the StrongSchoolsNC Testing Program
- 98,150 tests to local health departments
- 174,854 tests to long-term care and assisted living facilities and other high priority settings, including migrant farmworker camps, tribal health clinics and free and charitable clinics
A closer look at the Omicron testing response (Dec. 23–Jan. 31) by the numbers:
- 441,038 rapid antigen tests shipped to local partners for professional and at-home use
- 59,870 at-home COVID-19 collection kits were distributed to North Carolina households for mail-in testing
- More than 369,000 nasal swabs and other pieces of testing supplies were shipped to local partners
- Number of manufacturers providing professional and at-home tests was increased from two to seven
- Twenty-three local health department and health system requests for vaccine and testing event support were fulfilled
- More than 2 million tests have been ordered to help ensure NCDHHS testing supply (approximately 421,000 were received in January with another 1.6 million tests expected to arrive in February)
To date, NCDHHS has also distributed more than seven million N95 masks to local partners in every county to help protect against the spread of COVID-19. Healthier Together partner organizations provided critical support on the ground in requesting and distributing 568,000 of the N95s to further reduce barriers in historically marginalized communities.
“This has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to meet the demands of the Omicron surge,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “It has taken an enormous team effort — from our procurement teams turning every stone to secure tests, to our warehouse teams working around the clock to ship supplies to community partners, to local health departments and community organizations on the ground ensuring the resources get where they are most needed. Everyone in North Carolina plays a part — get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
NCDHHS leadership recently joined the emergency warehouse team to help package tests and N95 masks for shipment to local partners across North Carolina.
A list of hundreds of no-cost community testing events, free at-home tests and mail-in collection kits are available online at ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
Area, state vaccination totals
As of Monday, Feb. 7, more than 65 percent of the total population of North Carolina has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 60 percent of the total population having received both doses of vaccine.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 96 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 92 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 73 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 68 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,857 first doses of vaccine, or 56 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of February 7, with 53 percent of the overall county population, or 9,221 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination. NCDHHS also reports that 4,694 county individuals have been vaccinated with one booster or additional dose.
According to NCDHHS, county vaccination data may change once residence is verified. All data are preliminary and may change.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
NCDHHS on Monday, Feb. 7, reported 4,727 new COVID-19 cases, down from 9,195 on Feb. 6 and 10,145 on Feb. 5.
As of Monday, Feb. 7, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 2,494,309 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reported on Feb. 5 that Avery County has 4,054 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 40 deaths associated with the virus.
According to latest available data as of the week ending February 5, Toe River Health District reported Avery with 157 new positive cases, 80 active positive cases, 100 total contacts and 23 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021, with no new deaths over the seven-day period.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Feb. 7, Avery County reports 131.6 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 111.6 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 94.6 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 215 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 204.4 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 3,075 positive cases and 33 deaths as of Feb. 7, according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reported 137 new positives and 59 active positives as of Feb. 5, with 102 total contacts and 17 deaths in the county since Aug. 1, 2021. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 4,491 total cases as of Feb. 7, with 49 deaths, while TRHD reported 151 new positives and 70 active positive cases, with 161 total contacts and 31 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports 394,381,395 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 75,725,243 million cases as of Feb. 7. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 893,870 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 5.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 24.93 million completed tests as of Monday, Feb. 5, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of January 31 is more than 2,149,838 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 10,413 positive tests, with 53 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 5,545 positive cases, with 76 deaths as of Feb. 7, according to most recently available AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,742 cases with at least 74 deaths, while Carter County reports 14,519 cases and at least 292 deaths as of Feb. 7, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 20,944 positive tests as of Feb. 7 with 258 deaths, while Wilkes County has 16,651 reported cases and 236 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 12,592 cases and 142 deaths. Burke County reports 23,230 cases and 274 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (267,001), Wake County (274,956), Guilford County (110,512) and Forsyth County (88,519), the sum of which comprises 29.7 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Feb. 7 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
