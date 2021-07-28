RALEIGH — Approximately 58 percent of all adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 46 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, July 26.
The organization reports that more than 9.69 million total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state as of July 26, noting that of individuals 65 years of age and older, 86 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 84 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 58 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 54 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 8,147 first doses of vaccine, or 46 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of July 26, an increase of 204 vaccines over the past two weeks, with 43 percent of the overall county population, or 7,606 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on July 22 updated its COVID-19 County Alert System. According to the report, viral spread is increasing rapidly. with the report indicating one red county, 12 orange counties, 41 yellow counties, 41 light yellow counties, and five green counties. In comparison, the previous report posted July 8 showed one red county, one orange county, 29 yellow counties, 50 light yellow counties, and 19 green counties.
According to NCDHHS, to slow the spread of the virus, people should get vaccinated and continue adherence to the 3Ws until most people have a chance to get vaccinated. Regardless of what tier a person’s county is currently in, individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials all have a responsibility to take these recommended actions and others outline in the County Alert System, NCDHHS states.
The COVID-19 County Alert System gives individuals, businesses and community organizations, and public officials a tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to take slow the spread of the virus. The level of risk and its color classification is determined by multiple factors, including new cases in the county per 100,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, the percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, and the hospital impact within each county.
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, July 26, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen by approximately 20,000 cases statewide over the past two weeks, with a total of 1,037,373 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
NCDHHS reports that 13,580 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020, an increase of 97 individuals over the past two weeks.
NCDHHS reported on July 26 that Avery County has 2,181 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 21 deaths associated with the virus.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on July 26, Avery reports nine cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports one cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 13 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports six cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 13 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on July 26, Mitchell County reported a total of 1,479 positive cases and 16 deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,662 total cases as of July 26 with 28 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 194.3 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 34.45 million cases in the nation as of July 26. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 610,909 deaths related to COVID-19 as of July 26.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 14.27 million completed tests as of Monday, July 26, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 26 has topped one million, with more than 1,005,765 statewide having recovered from COVID-19, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 4,804 positive tests, with 20 active cases and 32 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 2,305 positive cases, with 12 active cases and 46 deaths as of July 26, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County reports 9,636 positive tests as of July 26 with 111 deaths, while Wilkes County has 7,089 reported cases and 117 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 5,375 cases and 63 deaths. Burke County reports 10,313 cases and 164 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,468 cases with 39 deaths, while Carter County reports 6,833 cases and 162 deaths as of July 26, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (117,724), Wake County (91,626), Guilford County (49,432) and Forsyth County (37,584), the sum of which comprises 28.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to July 26 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
