RALEIGH — Wastewater monitoring data from North Carolina are now part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national COVID Data Tracker (CDT) website. North Carolina was one of the first eight jurisdictions in the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System and is one of 13 jurisdictions currently participating in the NWSS and reporting wastewater data in the CDT.
Wastewater monitoring tracks COVID-19 trends at the community level. It has become an important tool for tracking the COVID-19 pandemic as testing behaviors and access have changed over the course of the pandemic. Wastewater measurements include everyone in a community regardless of whether they have been tested and can be completed at a fraction of the cost of clinical COVID-19 testing. The data can also provide an early indicator of COVID trends even before changes can be seen in the numbers of reported cases.
Wastewater monitoring can only be used in areas that have wastewater treatment systems, which in North Carolina, covers approximately 50% of the state’s population.
The North Carolina Wastewater Monitoring Network works with partners to collect samples twice a week, which are then analyzed and reported weekly on the COVID-19 dashboard. The network began submitting data one year ago in January 2021 to the CDC and has now expanded to include 24 sites across the state, with five new sites in Wake County added last week. At least 12 additional sites will be added soon in different areas of the state.
People with COVID-19 shed viral particles in their stool. These viral particles are pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 when still intact. In wastewater, the particles are no longer infectious but can still be measured using sensitive laboratory techniques.
The project is a collaboration between the NC Department of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina system researchers, wastewater utilities and public health departments. Wastewater monitoring has been part of the statewide metrics tracked on the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard since May 2021.
The CDC COVID Data Tracker website provides maps and charts tracking cases, deaths and trends of COVID-19 in the United States, updated daily.
Area, state vaccination totals
As of Monday, Feb. 14, more than 65 percent of the total population of North Carolina has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 61 percent of the total population having received both doses of vaccine.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 96 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 93 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 73 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 69 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,858 first doses of vaccine, or 56 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of February 14, with 53 percent of the overall county population, or 9,228 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination. NCDHHS also reports that 4,763 county individuals have been vaccinated with one booster or additional dose.
According to NCDHHS, county vaccination data may change once residence is verified. All data are preliminary and may change.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
NCDHHS on Monday, Feb. 14, reported 3,383 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,810 on Feb. 13 and 6,445 on Feb. 12.
As of Monday, Feb. 14, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 2,540,372 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reported on Feb. 14 that Avery County has 4,217 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 41 deaths associated with the virus.
According to latest available data as of the week ending February 12, Toe River Health District reported Avery with 146 new positive cases, 59 active positive cases, 68 total contacts and 24 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021, with one new death over the seven-day period.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Feb. 14, Avery County reports 143.5 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 127.6 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 145 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 140.3 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 152.6 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 191 positive cases over the past 14 days and 33 deaths as of Feb. 14, according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reported 98 new positives and 48 active positives in the week ending Feb. 12, with 140 total contacts and 17 deaths in the county since Aug. 1, 2021. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 262 total cases over the past 14 days, with 50 deaths, while TRHD reported 143 new positives last week and 64 active positive cases, with 167 total contacts and 31 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports 410,565,868 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 76,983,188 million cases as of Feb. 14. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 910,982 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 14.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 25.27 million completed tests as of Monday, Feb. 14, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Feb. 14 is more than 2,421,943 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 10,767 positive tests, with 55 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 5,702 positive cases, with 77 deaths as of Feb. 14, according to most recently available AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,878 cases with at least 75 deaths, while Carter County reports 15,272 cases and at least 295 deaths as of Feb. 14, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Over the past two weeks, Caldwell County reports 1,151 new positive tests as of Feb. 14 with 267 total county deaths since March 2020, while Wilkes County has 1,053 reported cases the past 14 days and 245 total county deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
In the past 14 days, NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 818 cases and 151 cumulative deaths, while Burke County reports 1,151 cases in the two-week span with 286 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting overall total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (270,639), Wake County (280,703), Guilford County (112,159) and Forsyth County (89,911), the sum of which comprises 29.7 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Feb. 14 NCDHHS statistics, while Tyrell County (955) is the lone county in the state yet to report at least 1,000 total COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
