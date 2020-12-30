NEWLAND — With the close of 2020, the state of North Carolina has eclipsed a half-million positive cases of COVID-19, while more than 3,000 residents remain hospitalized and 6,500 state residents have passed away in connection to the virus.
As a pair of vaccines have been approved for use and are being distributed in initial phases to frontline healthcare workers and those most vulnerable to the virus, Avery County and surrounding communities continue to note an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday, Dec. 28, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had continued its recent trend of increase, as the total number of coronavirus cases rose by approximately 37,000 cases over the previous week (a 5,000-case decrease from the same seven-day period the previous week), with the state reporting 520,716 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
An executive order remains in effect until 5 p.m. on January 8 that enacted a modified stay-at-home order for residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a number of exceptions. On Dec. 21, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 183 allowing restaurants and bars to deliver or carry-out mixed beverages.
The state experienced an increase in hospitalizations of 375 individuals over the span of the past week, however, as NCDHHS reported on Dec. 28 that 3,192 people were hospitalized. NCDHHS reports that deaths in the state attributed to the virus has eclipsed 6,000 total, with an additional 321 North Carolinians having died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports a total of 6,561 overall deaths.
NCDHHS reported on December 28 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,323 positive community cases, an increase of 86 cases from the previous week. NCDHHS reports Avery with 15 deaths associated with the virus, but Toe River Health District reported in a December 23 release an Avery death, raising the cumulative total of COVID-19-related casualties reported by that agency to 21 in all.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on Dec. 28 that the local prisons have 418 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 343 cases having recovered and two active cases.
Avery, as well as Mitchell County, remains as two of 65 “red” counties listed as “critical” in association with the NCDHHS County Alert System which identifies the highest levels of community transmission of COVID-19 statewide.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Dec. 28, Avery reports 90 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 114 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 123 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 39 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 65 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on Dec. 28, Mitchell County reported a total of 862 positive cases, Mitchell County Health Department reported on Dec. 23 an additional county death, raising Mitchell’s virus-related deaths according to that agency to a total of 21. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,016 total cases as of December 28, with nine deaths. TRHD reported one deaths over the previous week in Yancey County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 81.26 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. nearing the 20 million total case count, officially totaling 19,299,958 cases in the nation as of December 28. Johns Hopkins reports the United States with 334,830 deaths nationwide.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 6,774,026 completed tests as of Monday, Dec. 28, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 21 is more than 403,488 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS noted that no report was available on December 28 and its next recovered total will be provided on January 4.
NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 2,825 positive tests, with 148 active cases and 17 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 1,334 positive cases, with 91 active cases and 33 deaths as of Dec. 23, according to AppHealthCare statistics.
Caldwell County has 5,646 positive tests as of Dec. 28 with 28 deaths, while Wilkes County has 3,745 reported cases and 69 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 2,981 cases and 38 deaths. Burke County reports 6,033 cases and 75 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 1,758 cases with 28 deaths, while Carter County reports 4,307 cases and 82 deaths as of Dec. 28, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most total positive cases with 60,618. Wake County is reporting 41,823 cases and Guilford County reports 23,810 cases, according to Dec. 23. NCDHHS statistics. At least 81 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
