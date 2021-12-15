RALEIGH — Eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot has been expanded to include 16- and 17-year-olds, making safe and effective boosters now available for everyone ages 16 and older, according to a Dec. 9 release from the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends a booster for 16- and 17-year-olds following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a Pfizer booster six months after the date of their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose.
“Getting your teen a COVID-19 booster shot will help strengthen and extend their protection against the COVID-19 virus and especially from new variants,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage everyone ages 16 and older to get their booster as we head into the holiday season.”
Previously, COVID-19 booster shots were only available to adults ages 18 and older. The Pfizer booster is the first and only COVID-19 booster authorized for use in 16- and 17-year-olds, and the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people who are younger than 18. Parental consent is required.
Recent studies indicate that while protection against severe disease and death remains strong for individuals who are fully vaccinated, people may be more likely to develop milder or asymptomatic COVID-19 over time, including 16- and 17-year-olds. A single booster dose will help provide continued protection against COVID-19. Data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine show they are safe and effective.
Booster shots are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. It is best to check ahead to make sure the location you choose has Pfizer vaccines available.
People do not need a doctor’s note to get a booster shot. Individuals who want to receive a booster will need to know the dates and brand of their past COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 booster doses are free for everyone, even if they don’t have health insurance and regardless of their immigration status.
North Carolina’s actions are based on authorization from the FDA and recommendations from the CDC. Read the FDA’s full statement here and the CDC’s full statement at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1208-16-17-booster.html.
Visit the NCDHHS website for more information about boosters and additional doses.
To find a vaccine location, or for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, click to MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at (888) 675-4567.
Area, state vaccination totals
Statewide, approximately 62 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 57 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, Dec. 13.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 94 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 91 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 71 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 67 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,609 first doses of vaccine, or 55 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of December 13, with 51 percent of the overall county population, or 9,039 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Dec. 13, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,575,222 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reports that 19,010 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020, and an increase of 85 deaths over the past seven-day period. NCDHHS reported on Dec. 13 that Avery County has 2,942 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending December 13, Toe River Health District reports Avery with 62 new positive cases, 63 active positive cases, 38 total contacts and 22 total deaths from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Dec. 13, Avery County reports 42.7 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 71.5 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 93.5 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 34.7 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 76.1 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,266 positive cases and 24 deaths on Dec. 13 according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 60 new positives and 47 active positives from Dec. 6 to 12, with 38 total contacts and 10 deaths in the county from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 3,192 total cases as of Dec. 13 with 36 deaths, while TRHD reports 110 new positives and 102 active positive cases, with 214 total contacts and 16 total deaths from Aug. 1 through Oct. 3.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports more than 269,468,311 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 49.5 million cases in the nation as of Dec. 13. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 709,304 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Dec. 13.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 20.86 million completed tests as of Monday, Dec. 13, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of December 13 is more than 1,515,240 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 6,395 positive tests, with 50 active cases and 42 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 3,616 positive cases, with 73 active cases and 65 deaths as of Dec. 13, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,044 cases with 54 deaths, while Carter County reports 11,151 cases and 236 deaths as of Dec. 13, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 14,201 positive tests as of Dec. 13 with 230 deaths, while Wilkes County has 11,451 reported cases and 196 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 8,996 cases and 138 deaths. Burke County reports 16,483 cases and 248 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (166,302), Wake County (138,315), Guilford County (72,471) and Forsyth County (55,716), the sum of which comprises 27.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Dec. 13 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
