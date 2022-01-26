RALEIGH — The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity. As hospitals continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 related staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Emergency Management are requesting federal support for the Charlotte region to help alleviate capacity constraints, according to a Jan. 21 NCDHHS press release.
“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need.”
The state is acting in partnership with Atrium Health, North Carolina’s largest health provider, with a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for staffing support. Atrium Health reports it has employed numerous strategies to stretch its capacity, including redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers; limiting non-urgent procedures; closing specialty centers; and using additional state-provided flexibilities, as outlined in a letter NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley sent to hospitals last week. Despite these actions, the health system is currently above 95% capacity.
“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Secretary Kinsley said. “While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge.”
According to the release, North Carolina set daily records of hospitalizations throughout January, reaching another high yesterday with 4,741 people hospitalized. Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17, as compared to the week prior. Because hospitalizations lag behind increases in cases, this number may increase further. The governor has previously issued executive orders waiving regulations and giving hospitals and health care providers additional capacity and flexibility to treat COVID-19 patients.
Vaccines and boosters continue to provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Unvaccinated individuals make up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-19-related ICU admissions statewide. Everyone age 5 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone 12 and older should get a booster as soon as they are eligible. Go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location.
In addition, with North Carolina in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention red zone of high community transmission, everyone should wear a mask when in public, indoor settings. For the best protection, wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers: a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95, the release stated.
NCDHHS is in close contact with hospitals across the state and our federal partners and will continue assessing needs as they arise. People should not visit a hospital emergency department solely for a COVID-19 test. Hundreds of community-based events, testing locations and home kit options are listed at ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
Earlier this month FEMA provided the state with 25 ambulances. They have been deployed to 11 counties and are currently scheduled to remain in North Carolina until Feb. 3.
Area, state vaccination totals
As of Monday, Jan. 24, more than 64 percent of the total population of North Carolina has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 60 percent of the total population having received both doses of vaccine.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 95 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 92 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 72 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 68 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,767 first doses of vaccine, or 56 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of January 24, with 52 percent of the overall county population, or 9,148 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination. NCDHHS also reports that 4,510 individuals have been vaccinated with one booster or additional dose.
According to NCDHHS, county vaccination data may change once residence is verified. All data are preliminary and may change.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
NCDHHS on Friday, Jan. 21, reported 35,395 new COVID-19 cases, up from 29,580 the day before. At least 4,867 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24, a single-day record and an increase statewide from 4,741 the previous day.
As of Monday, Jan. 24, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 2,212,752 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reported on Jan. 24 that Avery County has 3,713 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
According to latest available data as of the week ending January 24, Toe River Health District reported Avery with 239 new positive cases, 127 active positive cases, 92 total contacts and 23 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021, with no new deaths over the seven-day period.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Jan. 24, Avery County reports 210 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 209.2 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 260.1 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 209.5 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 208.8 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,846 positive cases and 28 deaths as of Jan. 24, according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reported 210 new positives and 141 active positives from Jan. 17-23, with 109 total contacts and 13 deaths in the county since Aug. 1, 2021. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 4,209 total cases as of Jan. 24, with 44 deaths, while TRHD reported 328 new positives and 178 active positive cases, with 176 total contacts and 27 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports 340,543,962 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 68,199,861 million cases as of Jan. 24. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 852,334 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Jan. 24.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 23.78 million completed tests as of Monday, Jan. 24, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of January 18 is more than 1,748,088 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 9,106 positive tests, with 46 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 4,983 positive cases, with 73 deaths as of Jan. 24, according to most recently available AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,467 cases with at least 69 deaths, while Carter County reports 12,827 cases and at least 279 deaths as of Jan. 24, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 18,416 positive tests as of Jan. 24 with 238 deaths, while Wilkes County has 14,477 reported cases and 208 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 11,048 cases and 141 deaths. Burke County reports 20,348 cases and 262 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (237,995), Wake County (240,220), Guilford County (99,325) and Forsyth County (78,890), the sum of which comprises 29.7 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Jan. 24 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
