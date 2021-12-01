RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has added COVID-19 vaccine administration data on additional and booster doses to its vaccine data dashboard, allowing dashboard users to see the number of doses administered following a recipient’s primary series, according to a news release.
Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s lead, these doses will be displayed as a state-level total — “Additional/Booster Doses Administered.” The information is displayed on the “Summary Data” tab on the vaccination progress summary section of the dashboard and replaces the “Total Doses Administered” metric.
The count of people who received a booster dose includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider, since Aug. 13, 2021. This date is the first of the CDC recommendations on additional doses and boosters. The total includes people who received booster doses and people who received additional doses.
This new dashboard metric comes from the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Management System’s (CVMS) ability to link data within and between the North Carolina Providers program and the Federal Pharmacy Programs. Through this linkage, NCDHHS can identify which individuals received another dose following their primary series, even if those doses were administered through different programs. Those doses are added to the Additional/Booster Dose Administered count. Because the CDC’s system does not make this linkage, its total number of additional/booster doses for North Carolina is lower.
NCDHHS has also added an additional selection to the “Summary Data” tab county map on the vaccine data dashboard for “Population 5+ Years of Age.” This will allow users to easily view information on the county vaccination map for vaccines administered to people 5 years of age and older.
These additional data will help NCDHHS provide better transparency for pediatric vaccinations and additional and booster doses administered across the state.
North Carolinians can go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location near them. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Area, state vaccination totals
Statewide, approximately 61 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 57 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, Nov. 29.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 94 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 90 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 70 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 66 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,564 first doses of vaccine, or 54 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of November 29, with 51 percent of the overall county population, or 8,967 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Nov. 29, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,524,078 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reports that 18,676 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020, and an increase of 46 deaths over the past seven-day period. NCDHHS reported on Nov. 29 that Avery County has 2,859 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending November 29, Toe River Health District reports Avery with 18 new positive cases, 14 active positive cases, 31 total contacts and 21 total deaths from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Nov. 29, Avery County reports 31.9 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 25.4 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 68.1 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 19.6 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 30.9 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,143 positive cases and 22 deaths on Nov. 29 according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 21 new positives and 16 active positives from Nov. 22 to 29, with 41 total contacts and seven deaths in the county from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 2,996 total cases as of Nov. 29 with 35 deaths, while TRHD reports 43 new positives and 39 active positive cases, with 192 total contacts and 12 total deaths from Aug. 1 through Oct. 3.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 261.7 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 48.23 million cases in the nation as of Nov. 29. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 776,651 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 29.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 20.09 million completed tests as of Monday, Nov. 29, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of November 22 is more than 1,477,280 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 6,209 positive tests, with 31 active cases and 40 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 3,450 positive cases, with 33 active cases and 62 deaths as of Nov. 29, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 3,897 cases with 52 deaths, while Carter County reports 10,831 cases and 22 deaths as of Nov. 29, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 13,947 positive tests as of Nov. 29 with 225 deaths, while Wilkes County has 11,075 reported cases and 188 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 8,847 cases and 136 deaths. Burke County reports 16,160 cases and 245 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (162,362), Wake County (134,332), Guilford County (70,511) and Forsyth County (54,035), the sum of which comprises 27.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Nov. 29 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
