RALEIGH — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available for more North Carolinians. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to help strengthen and extend protections against COVID-19 infections, according to a release from the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
“COVID-19 booster shots are an important tool to provide additional protection against COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD. “I encourage anyone who is eligible to get their booster.”
The Moderna COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for individuals who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions. This includes people:
- 65 years or older, and
- 18 years or older who:
- live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility;
- have underlying medical conditions;
- work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers; or,
- live or work in a place where many people live together (for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities).
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 18 and older who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Pfizer-BioNTech (COMINARTY) booster shots have been available since Sept. 24 for North Carolinians at high risk for serious illness or exposure and who received their second dose at least six months ago.
Additionally, individuals are now able to receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. Limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
NCDHHS encourages individuals to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.
“Today’s announcement expands eligibility to more North Carolinians who could benefit from additional protection against COVID-19,” Cohen said in the release. “If you aren’t yet vaccinated, don’t wait. We are seeing this virus attack those who are unvaccinated at a much higher rate than those who are vaccinated.”
Booster shots are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. People do not need a doctor’s note to get a booster shot and may self-attest to eligibility. Individuals who want to receive a booster shot will need to know the dates of any past COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the vaccine brand they originally received. Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary. At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available.
North Carolina’s actions are based on recommendations from the CDC. More information about COVID-19 vaccine boosters and additional doses is available on NCDHHS’s website.
Also according to an October 22 release from NCDHHS, children ages 5-11 may soon have a spot to take their shot. Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, just like everyone else, and some infected children are experiencing long-term side effects of COVID-19.
With the most recent surge, pediatric cases of COVID-19 rose by about 240 percent in the U.S., showing the need to protect children with a safe and effective vaccine. Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help them to be safe in the classroom, play sports, attend events, be with friends and support their mental health, according to the release.
The FDA is currently reviewing the safety and effectiveness data on vaccines for children ages 5-11. Using scientific evidence, they will make a recommendation about Pfizer’s application for an Emergency Use Authorization. On Nov. 3, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will do another independent and thorough review of the safety and effectiveness data. It will then make a recommendation to the CDC on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in younger children. The FDA must issue an Emergency Use Authorization and the ACIP must issue guidance before any vaccines are given in the state. November 5 is the earliest date the state of North Carolina would begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccines with the appropriate dosage for children.
DHHS will not make any recommendations on child vaccination until this process is completed.
Click to the NCDHHS COVID-19 website for more information on the process.
Area, state vaccination totals
Statewide, approximately 59 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 55 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, Oct. 25.
The organization reports that more than 11.49 million total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state as of Oct. 24, noting that of individuals 65 years of age and older, 92 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 89 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 68 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 64 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,422 first doses of vaccine, or 54 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of October 25, with 50 percent of the overall county population, or 8,773 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Oct. 25, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,463,410 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reports that 17,765 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020. NCDHHS reported on October 25 that Avery County has 2,722 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 33 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending October 24, Toe River Health District reports 25 new positive cases, 38 active positive cases, 23 total contacts and 17 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on October 25, Avery County reports 42.7 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 46.1 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 32.7 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 27.2 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 31.2 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,021 positive cases and 18 deaths on Oct. 25, according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 29 new positives and 32 active positives from Oct. 18 to 24, with 71 total contacts and seven deaths in the county since August 1. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 2,794 total cases as of October 25 with 29 deaths, while TRHD reports 29 new positives and 33 active positive cases, with 69 total contacts and 12 total deaths since August 1.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 244 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 45.4 million cases in the nation as of October 25. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 735,941 deaths related to COVID-19 as of October 25.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 18.83 million completed tests as of Monday, Oct. 25, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of October 18 is more than 1,399,393 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 5,929 positive tests, with 56 active cases and 37 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 3,279 positive cases, with 24 active cases and 57 deaths as of October 25, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 3,523 cases with 48 deaths, while Carter County reports 10,480 cases and 213 deaths as of October 25, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 13,156 positive tests as of October 25 with 213 deaths, while Wilkes County has 10,480 reported cases and 179 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 8,560 cases and 124 deaths. Burke County reports 15,629 cases and 216 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (156,024), Wake County (128,027), Guilford County (67,290) and Forsyth County (51,325), the sum of which comprises 27.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to October 25 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
