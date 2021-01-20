RALEIGH — As North Carolina continues its attempts to catch up with administration of COVID-19 vaccines statewide, Avery County Health Department in a January 18 release shared its detailed protocol for administering upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations, which will take place at the Avery Agriculture Extension Center at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road above Ingles in Newland) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 20 to 22.
“We will be vaccinating those who are group 1a and anyone 65 years of age and older. If you are on anticoagulants (blood thinners) a doctor’s note is required to get your shot. We require the doctor’s note before you come in to the Agriculture Building,” the agency released via social media. “The first thing you need to bring is your patience. We are expecting large numbers of people. There will be law enforcement officers directing traffic. Please follow law enforcement’s direction when you come to the Agriculture Building.”
TRHD also explained the process by which patients will arrive and undergo the vaccination process. Upon arrival, patients will see signs directing them to the vaccination site, and that patients should have insurance card or ID in hand. Patients are required to wear a face covering and social distance six feet apart while waiting to enter the building.
Once entering the building, patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and admitting people indoors as space allows. If a face covering is not worn, TRHD noted that a mask will be provided for entry.
Upon entering for the vaccine, patients must provide driver’s license or identification, an insurance card and anticoagulant doctor’s note (if applicable). Patients will then receive forms to fill out or registration forms as needed prior to being directed to a socially distanced waiting area. Following document completion, a data entry person will enter the patient’s information into the state database, followed by direction to the next available nurse who will administer the vaccine and provide a card with vaccine information, including the date the patient must return for their second dose of vaccine.
Upon receiving the vaccine, patients will be monitored in an observation area for 15 minutes, at which point the patient may turn in their paperwork upon exiting the facility.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Sunday, Jan. 17, dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (state health officials did not provide updated totals on Jan. 18 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday), the total number of coronavirus cases rose by more than 45,000 cases statewide over the previous week, with the state reporting 674,637 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
An executive order was extended for three weeks until 5 p.m. on January 29 that enacted a modified stay-at-home order for residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a number of exceptions. On Dec. 21, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 183 allowing restaurants and bars to deliver or carry-out mixed beverages, while also signing a moratorium extension for evictions in the state through January 31.
The state experienced a smaller increase in hospitalizations over the past week than recent trending, as NCDHHS reported on January 17 that 3,862 individuals were hospitalized, an increase of 19 patients from the previous week and a third-consecutive day of downward-trending hospitalizations following a spike of hospitalizations earlier this month.
NCDHHS reports that deaths in the state attributed to the virus have eclipsed the 8,000 mark, as 8,083 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 505 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on January 17 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,598 positive community cases, an increase of 43 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 16 deaths associated with the virus.
Toe River Health District reported in a January 17 social media post that Avery County totaled 1,376 total positive cases, with 158 new positive cases over the span of time from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, with 138 active positive cases and 1,162 total county residents having recovered from the virus.
In a January 18 press release, TRHD added that three Avery County residents had passed away in connection with COVID-19, one individual in their 60s, one individual in their 70s, and one individual in their 90s, raising the cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths reported by the agency to 24 in all.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on January 17 that the local prisons have 501 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 411 cases having recovered and 15 active cases.
Avery, as well as Mitchell County, remains as two of 84 “red” counties listed as “critical” in association with the NCDHHS County Alert System which identifies the highest levels of community transmission of COVID-19 statewide.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on January 17, Avery reports 125 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 55 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 87 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 67 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 92 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on January 17, Mitchell County reported a total of 986 positive cases and 10 deaths. Toe River Health District reported on Jan. 17, however, that Mitchell County possessed 1,098 total cases, with 111 new positives over the time span of Dec. 31 to Jan. 13. TRHD reports 79 active positives, with 994 total recovered patients and 25 deaths.
NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,211 total cases as of January 17 with 10 deaths. Toe River Health District reported on Jan. 17, however, that Yancey County possessed 1,317 total cases, with 204 new positives over the time span of Dec. 31 to Jan. 13. TRHD reports 157 active positive cases, with 1,147 total recovered patients and 14 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 95.43 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 24.04 million cases in the nation as of January 18. Johns Hopkins reports the United States approaching a death toll nearing 400,000, as 398,588 deaths are reported nationwide.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 8,022,245 completed tests as of Sunday, Jan. 17, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 11 is more than 521,475 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 3,436 positive tests, with 192 active cases and 27 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 1,751 positive cases, with 113 active cases and 40 deaths as of January 18, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 7,255 positive tests as of Jan. 17 with 31 deaths, while Wilkes County has 4,833 reported cases and 83 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 3,933 cases and 39 deaths. Burke County reports 7,590 cases and 90 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,015 cases with 32 deaths, while Carter County reports 5,091 cases and 112 deaths as of Jan. 18, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most total positive cases with 76,895. Wake County is reporting 56,859 cases and Guilford County reports 30,942 cases, according to Jan. 17 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
