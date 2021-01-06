RALEIGH — As North Carolina embarks on the first week of 2021, the state set a new record high for hospitalizations in the battle against COVID-19.
As of Monday, Jan. 4, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported that a total of 3,635 individuals in North Carolina were hospitalized in connection with the virus. The total was a third consecutive day that North Carolina had set a record high in hospitalizations statewide.
“Our hospitalization numbers are alarming,” Gov. Roy Cooper said on Jan. 4 via Twitter. “We must protect hospital capacity so anyone who gets sick for any reason can get the care they need. It’s up to all of us to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.”
On a local level, Samaritan’s Purse has established a field hospital over the past week in Lenoir at Caldwell Memorial Hospital to help curtail any recent or pending surge in COVID-19 patients served by area hospitals Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Linville/Boone, Catawba Valley Health System in Hickory, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
According to dashboard totals, those who have been admitted to the hospital statewide due to the virus have risen in the past month by a total of 68 percent.
As of Monday, Jan. 4, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by approximately 50,000 cases statewide over the previous week, with the state reporting 570,111 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
An executive order remains in effect until 5 p.m. on January 8 that enacted a modified stay-at-home order for residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a number of exceptions. On Dec. 21, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 183 allowing restaurants and bars to deliver or carry-out mixed beverages, while also signing a moratorium extension for evictions in the state through January 31.
The state experienced an increase in hospitalizations of 443 individuals over the span of the past week, , as NCDHHS reported on January 4 that 3,635 people were hospitalized. NCDHHS reports that deaths in the state attributed to the virus near the 7,000 mark, as 6,941 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 380 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period.
NCDHHS reported on January 4 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,383 positive community cases, an increase of 60 cases from the previous week. NCDHHS reports Avery with 15 deaths associated with the virus. Toe River Health District reported in a December 30 social media post, however, that the cumulative total of COVID-19-related casualties reported by the agency is 21 in all.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on January 5 that the local prisons have 426 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 368 cases having recovered and 11 active cases.
Avery, as well as Mitchell County, remains as two of 65 “red” counties listed as “critical” in association with the NCDHHS County Alert System which identifies the highest levels of community transmission of COVID-19 statewide.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on January 4, Avery reports 83 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 73 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 79 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 65 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 82 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on January 4, Mitchell County reported a total of 904 positive cases. Toe River Health District reported on Dec. 30, however, that Mitchell County possessed 987 total cases and 21 deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,056 total cases as of January 4 with nine deaths. TRHD reported on Dec. 30, that Yancey had 1,115 total positive cases and 15 total deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 85.82 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. eclipsing the 20 million total case count, officially totaling 20,824,710 cases in the nation as of January 5. Johns Hopkins reports the United States with 353,640 deaths nationwide.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 7,119,201 completed tests as of Monday, Jan. 4, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 4 is more than 487,090 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 3,036 positive tests, with 140 active cases and 20 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 1,484 positive cases, with 99 active cases and 33 deaths as of January 4, according to AppHealthCare statistics.
Caldwell County has 6,262 positive tests as of Jan. 4 with 31 deaths, while Wilkes County has 4,129 reported cases and 75 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 3,341 cases and 39 deaths. Burke County reports 6,505 cases and 75 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 1,830 cases with 28 deaths, while Carter County reports 4,665 cases and 89 deaths as of Jan. 4, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most total positive cases with 65,809. Wake County is reporting 46,288 cases and Guilford County reports 26,026 cases, according to Jan. 4 NCDHHS statistics. A total of 82 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
