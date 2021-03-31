RALEIGH — According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard, the state’s health officials reported 873 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 statewide as of Monday, March 29, the first time since Sept. 25, 2020, that hospitalizations have dipped below the 900-person mark. As well, the figure represents a decrease of more than 60 individuals reported the previous Friday, March 26.
As of March 29, 5.7 percent of coronavirus tests across the state were reported positive. Health officials have repeatedly indicated that five percent or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.
More than 4.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina as of March 29, a total of almost 900,000 administered than the previous week, and more than 1.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated, 200,000 additional individuals from the seven days earlier.
NCDHHS released its latest County Alert System map on March 18, reporting that only one of North Carolina’s counties are currently red (Randolph), indicating critical spread, with 17 orange counties (representing substantial spread, of which Avery is included), and 82 yellow counties (indicating significant spread).
In comparison, the previous March 4 County Alert map reported six red counties, 34 orange counties and 60 yellow counties. The most recent map represents the lowest number of counties indicating critical spread since the creation of the system.
NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 5,057 first doses of vaccine have been administered, or 28.8 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of March 29, with 18.3 percent of the overall county population, or 3,210 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
“Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire North Carolina population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state,” stated NCDHHS on its Dashboard homepage. “North Carolina’s information on people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It helps vaccine providers know who has had a first dose of which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply. First Doses Administered data include all first doses administered, regardless of whether the individual has also received a second dose of the vaccine. Second Doses Administered data include individuals who have completed the vaccine series. Information on vaccinations is confidential health information that is carefully managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.”
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, March 29, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by 12,731 cases statewide last week, as North Carolina reports 910,833 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
NCDHHS reports that 12,085 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 249 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on March 29 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,989 positive community cases, an increase of 39 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 20 deaths associated with the virus.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 29, Avery reports 39 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 21 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 14 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 26 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 18 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 29 Mitchell County reported a total of 1,304 positive cases and 16 deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,507 total cases as of March 29 with 27 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 127.3 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 30.28 million cases in the nation as of March 29. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 549,538 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, March 29.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 11.28 million completed tests as of Monday, March 29, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of March 29 is more than 876,108 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 4,446 positive tests, with 43 active cases and 31 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 2,099 positive cases, with 16 active cases and 44 deaths as of March 29, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County reports 8,942 positive tests as of March 29 with 101 deaths, while Wilkes County has 6,286 reported cases and 104 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 5,030 cases and 63 deaths. Burke County reports 9,526 cases and 146 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,214 cases with 38 deaths, while Carter County reports 6,164 cases and 155 deaths as of March 29 according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (102,319), Wake County (80,144), Guilford County (42,686) and Forsyth County (33,293), the sum of which comprises 28.4 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to March 29 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that only nine of North Carolina’s 100 counties (Alleghany, Camden, Clay, Gates, Graham, Hyde, Jones, Perquimans and Tyrrell) report less than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
