RALEIGH — As the two-year milestone has passed since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (March 11), trends continue to move in a positive direction as hospitalizations in North Carolina and COVID-related deaths rates have decreased in recent weeks as vaccinations and booster percentages inch upward, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Area, state vaccination totals
As of Monday, March 14, more than 76 percent of the total population of North Carolina has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 71 percent of the total population having received both doses of vaccine.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 97 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 93 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 73 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 69 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,930 first doses of vaccine, or 57 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of March 14, with 53 percent of the overall county population, or 9,291 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination. NCDHHS also reports that 4,946 county individuals have been vaccinated with one booster or additional dose.
According to NCDHHS, county vaccination data may change once residence is verified. All data are preliminary and may change.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
At least 854 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, March 14, including 164 adults being treated in intensive care units, according to NCDHHS. As of Saturday, March 12, the latest date with available information, 2.6 percent of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say five percent or lower is the target rate for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
As of Monday, March 14, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 2,611,733 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reported on March 14 that Avery County has 4,423 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 42 deaths associated with the virus.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 14, Avery County reports 23.4 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 12 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 17 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 16.4 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 19.1 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
Mitchell County reported a total of 18 positive cases over the past 14 days as of March 14 according to NCDHHS, with 34 total deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 32 total cases over the past 14 days, with 51 deaths. Localized data from Toe River Health District was last available on February 26.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports 456,797,217 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 78,777,620 million cases as of March 14. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 960,144 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, March 14.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 26.17 million completed tests as of Monday, March 14, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of March 14 is more than 2,578,344 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 11,965 positive tests, with 58 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 6,309 positive cases, with 80 deaths as of March 14, according to most recently available AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 5,131 cases with at least 87 deaths, while Carter County reports 16,377 cases and at least 316 deaths as of March 14, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Over the past two weeks, Caldwell County reports 114 new positive tests as of March 14 with 296 total county deaths since March 2020, while Wilkes County has 126 reported cases the past 14 days and 253 total county deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
In the past 14 days, NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 66 cases and 165 cumulative deaths, while Burke County reports 104 cases in the two-week span with 308 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting overall total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (276,304), Wake County (288,199), Guilford County (115,645) and Forsyth County (91,730), the sum of which comprises 29.6 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to March 4 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
