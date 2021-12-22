RALEIGH — Health experts are warning that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Since Dec. 1, hospitalizations across NC have risen from 1,214 to 1,584. Positive tests are now at 7.8%, higher than the five-percent goal the state Department of Health and Human Services has tried to maintain.
The CDC and NCDHHS urge people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
“Please get vaccinated and boosted because that’s the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family during the holidays,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As the Omicron variant spreads through the United States, it is more clear than ever that these shots provide strong protection against serious illness and death if you get infected.”
The CDC now recommends the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as the best choice for most people for preventing infection from COVID-19. There is ample supply of both vaccines in North Carolina and across the country. The CDC emphasized receiving any vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is better than being unvaccinated.
Vaccinating against COVID-19 remains the most effective way for people to protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. Once vaccinated, people should get a booster. Anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, should get a booster six months after their second dose. Anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster two months after their original shot.
With the presence of Omicron and the upcoming holiday, all North Carolinians should:
- Vaccinate: Get vaccinated before gathering, attending events or traveling. Get a booster when eligible. Layer protection with a flu shot.
- Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status.
- Mask: Wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated.
Visit the NCDHHS website for more information about boosters and additional doses. More information about vaccines for kids can be found by clicking to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids?utm_source=COVID+Stakeholders&utm_campaign=f7e347cbda-COVID+Stakeholders+Boosters_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_6d2b2addb6-f7e347cbda-80760393&mc_cid=f7e347cbda&mc_eid=764f7955e0.
To find a vaccine location, or for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at 888-675-4567.
Area, state vaccination totals
Statewide, approximately 62 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 58 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, Dec. 20.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 95 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 91 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 71 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 67 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,619 first doses of vaccine, or 55 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of December 20, with 52 percent of the overall county population, or 9,047 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Dec. 20, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,599,595 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reports that 19,167 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020, and an increase of 157 deaths over the past seven-day period. NCDHHS reported on Dec. 20 that Avery County has 3,001 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending December 19, Toe River Health District reports Avery with 79 new positive cases, 79 active positive cases, 45 total contacts and 22 total deaths from Aug. 1 to Dec. 19, 2021.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Dec. 20, Avery County reports 57 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 58.1 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 126.7 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 35.1 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 86.8 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,306 positive cases and 24 deaths as of Dec. 20 according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 47 new positives and 46 active positives from Dec. 13 to 19, with 54 total contacts and 10 deaths in the county from Aug. 1 to Dec. 19. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 3,322 total cases as of Dec. 20 with 36 deaths, while TRHD reports 162 new positives and 163 active positive cases, with 321 total contacts and 18 total deaths from Aug. 1 through Dec. 19.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports more than 273,900,334 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 50.4 million cases in the nation as of Dec. 20. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 799,326 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Dec. 20.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 21.19 million completed tests as of Monday, Dec. 20, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of December 13 is more than 1,515,240 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 6,547 positive tests, with 66 active cases and 43 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 3,756 positive cases, with 89 active cases and 66 deaths as of Dec. 20, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,100 cases with 54 deaths, while Carter County reports 11,318 cases and 240 deaths as of Dec. 20, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 14,423 positive tests as of Dec. 20 with 231 deaths, while Wilkes County has 11,603 reported cases and 198 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 9,114 cases and 138 deaths. Burke County reports 16,649 cases and 249 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (168,820), Wake County (140,995), Guilford County (73,685) and Forsyth County (56,627), the sum of which comprises 27.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Dec. 20 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
