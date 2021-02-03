RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, that North Carolina’s Modified Stay At Home Order, requiring people to be at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will be extended. Face covering requirements and restrictions on individuals gathering in both indoor and outdoor settings are still in place. The governor’s Executive Order No. 189 will be in effect through at least 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
The extension of Executive Order No. 190 was also announced last week, allowing for the sale of “to-go” or delivery of mixed beverages will continue to help businesses that are struggling right now. In addition, the extension of Executive Order No. 191 will help families have the ability to stay in their homes, a critical component of slowing the spread of the virus.
The Executive Orders for “to-go” or delivery sales of mixed beverages and the evictions moratorium both received concurrence from the Council of State.
“With more than 3,300 people in the hospital, and the percent of positive tests in double digits, we know this virus is still spreading,” Cooper said. “And with at least one new contagious variant of COVID-19 in our state, we still have work to do. We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months.”
In addition to the Modified Stay at Home Order, the DHHS secretarial directive remains in effect, as people “should stay home and only leave for essential purposes such as buying food, accessing health care, and going to school or work,” according to the directive.
“The 3 Ws are as essential as they have always been,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen said. “Remember people can have COVID-19 and not know it. The best way to protect those around you is to act as if you do have the virus and could be contagious. That means always wearing a mask – over your mouth and nose, always waiting apart from others, and always washing your hands frequently.”
North Carolina continues to administer Covid-19 vaccines across the state. During its Jan. 27 update, 99.8 percent of all first doses received by the state were reported as being administered and 859,695 total doses have been administered. However, NCDHHS reported at the time that vaccine supply continues to be very low, which became evident locally as Avery County was among counties across the state who ran out of supply of vaccine and was forced to cancel vaccination clinics late last week until additional doses of Moderna vaccine would be delivered.
On Jan. 26, NCDHHS expanded its vaccine data dashboard to provide information about vaccine doses allocated to and received by the state and updated guidance to ensure equitable distribution and speed of administration. As well, North Carolinians can find out when they will be eligible to get their vaccine through a new online tool, Find My Vaccine Group. The screener walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they fall in. Learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout by clicking to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, Feb. 1, dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by more than 37,000 cases statewide over the previous week, with the state reporting 761,302 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state experienced another overall weekly decrease in hospitalizations over the past week, as NCDHHS reported on Feb. 1 that 2,781 individuals were hospitalized, an overall decrease of 506 patients.
NCDHHS reports that deaths in the state attributed to the virus have eclipsed the 9,300 mark, as 9,342 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 622 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on Feb. 1 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,684 positive community cases, an increase of 44 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 16 deaths associated with the virus.
According to Toe River Health District’s most recent release of county case data reported on January 17, Avery County totaled 1,376 total positive cases, with 158 new positive cases over the span of time from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, with 138 active positive cases and 1,162 total county residents having recovered from the virus.
In a January 18 press release, TRHD added that three Avery County residents had passed away in connection with COVID-19, one individual in their 60s, one individual in their 70s, and one individual in their 90s, raising the cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths reported by the agency to 24 in all.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on Feb. 1 that the local prisons have 512 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 437 cases having recovered and 14 active cases.
Avery, as well as Mitchell County, remains as two of 84 “red” counties listed as “critical spread” in association with the NCDHHS County Alert System which identifies the highest levels of community transmission of COVID-19 statewide, while Watauga is listed as one of 12 “orange” counties classified with “substantial spread.”
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Feb. 1, Avery reports 46 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 106 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 64 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 39 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 42 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on Feb. 1, Mitchell County reported a total of 1,149 positive cases and 13 deaths. Toe River Health District reported on Jan. 17, however, that Mitchell County possessed 1,098 total cases, with 111 new positives over the time span of Dec. 31 to Jan. 13. TRHD reported 79 active positives, with 994 total recovered patients and 25 deaths.
NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,335 total cases as of Feb. 1 with 22 deaths. Toe River Health District’s latest published report on Jan. 23 notes Yancey County possessed 1,370 total cases, with four new positives at that time, with 48 active cases and 14 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has eclipsed 103 million worldwide cases, as the center reports more than 103.37 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 26.3 million cases in the nation as of Feb. 1. Johns Hopkins reports the United States is approaching 450,000 deaths nationwide attributed to the virus, with 443,186 overall COVID-19-associated deaths in the nation.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 8,908,258 completed tests as of Monday, Feb. 1, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Feb. 1 is more than 683,697 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 3,770 positive tests, with 133 active cases and 27 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 1,884 positive cases, with 58 active cases and 40 deaths as of Feb. 1, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 7,892 positive tests as of Feb. 1 with 40 deaths, while Wilkes County has 5,399 reported cases and 91 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 4,353 cases and 50 deaths. Burke County reports 8,532 cases and 106 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,099 cases with 36 deaths, while Carter County reports 5,319 cases and 132 deaths as of Feb. 1, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most total positive cases with 86,860. Wake County is reporting 65,564 cases and Guilford County reports 35,206 cases, according to Feb. 1 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 89 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
