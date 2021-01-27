RALEIGH — North Carolina continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the first case of a variant strain of the virus made its way inside the borders of the state.
The B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories. To protect the privacy of the individual, NCDHHS stated that no further information would be released.
“While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD on January 23. “It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws.”
Across the nation, a total of 195 cases of B.1.1.7 had been reported in 21 states as of Jan. 22. Early data suggest that this variant may be more contagious than other variants. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant, however.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, Jan. 25, dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by more than 48,000 cases statewide over the previous week, with the state reporting 723,445 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
An executive order was extended for three weeks until 5 p.m. on January 29 that enacted a modified stay-at-home order for residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a number of exceptions. On Dec. 21, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 183 allowing restaurants and bars to deliver or carry-out mixed beverages, while also signing a moratorium extension for evictions in the state through January 31.
The state experienced a notable decrease in hospitalizations over the past week, as NCDHHS reported on January 25 that 3,287 individuals were hospitalized, an overall decrease of 575 patients.
NCDHHS reports that deaths in the state attributed to the virus have eclipsed the 8,700 mark, as 8,720 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 637 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on January 25 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,640 positive community cases, an increase of 42 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 16 deaths associated with the virus.
According to Toe River Health District’s most recent release of county case data reported on January 17, Avery County totaled 1,376 total positive cases, with 158 new positive cases over the span of time from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, with 138 active positive cases and 1,162 total county residents having recovered from the virus.
In a January 18 press release, TRHD added that three Avery County residents had passed away in connection with COVID-19, one individual in their 60s, one individual in their 70s, and one individual in their 90s, raising the cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths reported by the agency to 24 in all.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on January 25 that the local prisons have 511 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 442 cases having recovered and 11 active cases.
Avery, as well as Mitchell County, remains as two of 84 “red” counties listed as “critical spread” in association with the NCDHHS County Alert System which identifies the highest levels of community transmission of COVID-19 statewide, while Watauga is listed as one of 12 “orange” counties classified with “substantial spread.”
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on January 25, Avery reports 48 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 44 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 66 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 47 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 58 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on January 25, Mitchell County reported a total of 1,019 positive cases and 10 deaths. Toe River Health District reported on Jan. 17, however, that Mitchell County possessed 1,098 total cases, with 111 new positives over the time span of Dec. 31 to Jan. 13. TRHD reported 79 active positives, with 994 total recovered patients and 25 deaths.
NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,259 total cases as of January 17 with nine deaths. Toe River Health District reported on Jan. 23, however, that Yancey County possessed 1,370 total cases, with four new positives, 48 active cases and 14 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine nears the milestone of 100 million worldwide cases, as the center reports more than 99.82 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 25.29 million cases in the nation as of January 26. Johns Hopkins reports the United States has eclipsed 400,000 deaths nationwide, with 421,239 overall COVID-19-associated deaths in the nation.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 8,500,479 completed tests as of Monday, Jan. 25, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 25 is more than 635,543 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 3,587 positive tests, with 148 active cases and 27 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 1,829 positive cases, with 73 active cases and 40 deaths as of January 25, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 7,644 positive tests as of Jan. 25 with 34 deaths, while Wilkes County has 5,127 reported cases and 89 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 4,180 cases and 49 deaths. Burke County reports 8,177 cases and 102 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,053 cases with 35 deaths, while Carter County reports 5,215 cases and 121 deaths as of Jan. 25, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most total positive cases with 82,572. Wake County is reporting 61,709 cases and Guilford County reports 33,373 cases, according to Jan. 25 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 89 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
