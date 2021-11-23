RALEIGH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone 18 years or older who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine get a booster six months after their second dose to help strengthen and extend protections against COVID-19. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the boosters for such use on November 19.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster was made available in late October and is recommended for individuals ages 18 and older who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
“I encourage all adults to get their COVID-19 booster for safer holiday gatherings with loved ones,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “With the recent authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, now nearly everyone in the family can be vaccinated or boosted. Don’t wait to vaccinate.”
Additionally, fully vaccinated people who received their first COVID-19 vaccines outside of the U.S. or in clinical trials with a brand not currently authorized can now receive a Pfizer booster shot when they are eligible.
Those over 50 or at high risk should get a booster now.
Recent studies indicate that while protection against severe disease and death remains strong for individuals who are fully vaccinated, people may be more likely to develop milder or asymptomatic COVID-19 over time.
Individuals can receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. Limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“If you are 50 or older, I urge you to get your booster as soon as you reach your six-month mark so that you are well protected, particularly as we head into winter and the holidays,” said Secretary Cohen.
Everyone who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age, should get a booster two months after their shot.
NCDHHS encourages individuals to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.
Booster shots are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available, and people do not need a doctor’s note to get a booster shot. Individuals who want to receive a booster will need to know the dates and brand of their past COVID-19 vaccine.
Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary. Anyone who received their COVID-19 vaccine at a doctor’s office, independent (non-chain) pharmacy, health department or at a community event can access their vaccine information on the NCDHHS Access Portal. At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available.
In addition to boosters for adults, the CDC recently recommended children ages 5 to 11 receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect them from serious illness and complications from COVID-19.
“Parents should get their children vaccinated as a safe, tested way to keep them healthy and to get them back to safely being with their family and friends,” said Secretary Cohen.
More information about vaccines for kids can be found on NCDHHS’s website.
North Carolina’s actions are based on authorization from FDA and recommendations from the CDC.
Visit the NCDHHS website for more information about boosters and additional doses.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina or to find a vaccine location, click to MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at (888) 675-4567.
Area, state vaccination totals
Statewide, approximately 61 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 56 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, Nov. 22.
The organization reports that more than 11.84 million total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state as of Nov. 22, noting that of individuals 65 years of age and older, 94 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 90 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 70 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 66 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,557 first doses of vaccine, or 54 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of November 22, with 51 percent of the overall county population, or 8,955 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Nov. 22, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,520,471 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reports that 18,630 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020, and an increase of 193 deaths over the past seven-day period. NCDHHS reported on Nov. 22 that Avery County has 2,847 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending November 21, Toe River Health District reports 20 new positive cases, 20 active positive cases (25 percent of which are fully vaccinated, or “breakthrough” cases), 33 total contacts and 21 total deaths from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Nov. 15, Avery County reports 31.3 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 29.4 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 65.9 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 20.8 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 25.7 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,135 positive cases and 22 deaths on Nov. 22 according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 23 new positives and 17 active positives (17.39 percent of which are fully vaccinated, or “breakthrough” cases) from Nov. 15 to 21, with 40 total contacts and seven deaths in the county from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 2,975 total cases as of Nov. 22 with 35 deaths, while TRHD reports 82 new positives and 76 active positive cases (10.97 percent of which are fully vaccinated, or “breakthrough” cases), with 113 total contacts and 12 total deaths from Aug. 1 through Oct. 3.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 257.94 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 47.8 million cases in the nation as of Nov. 22. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 771,679 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 20.04 million completed tests as of Monday, Nov. 22, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of November 15 is more than 1,466,246 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 6,173 positive tests, with 46 active cases and 40 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 3,409 positive cases, with 37 active cases and 61 deaths as of Nov. 22, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 3,876 cases with 52 deaths, while Carter County reports 10,800 cases and 225 deaths as of Nov. 22, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 13,879 positive tests as of Nov. 22 with 223 deaths, while Wilkes County has 10,965 reported cases and 188 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 8,820 cases and 136 deaths. Burke County reports 16,069 cases and 245 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (161,218), Wake County (133,122), Guilford County (70,005) and Forsyth County (53,452), the sum of which comprises 27.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Nov. 22 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
