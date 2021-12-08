RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced on December 3 that North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen will be stepping down from the agency after five years of service to the state. Governor Cooper has appointed Kody Kinsley, current NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health and lead for COVID operations, to succeed her, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
“Mandy Cohen has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “We are stronger because of her efforts and I am enormously grateful for her service. She has built a remarkable team of talented people including Kody Kinsley, and I know he will continue the strong legacy of competence, effectiveness and efficiency as he takes over as Secretary.”
Cohen, an internal medicine physician, was appointed by Governor Cooper in January 2017 and has served as Secretary of DHHS leading the state during some of the most challenging times in North Carolina history. She has led the state’s response to COVID-19 and served as Governor Cooper’s chief advisor and strategist on beating the pandemic.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this state at such an important moment in history,” Cohen said. “I am grateful for Governor Cooper’s leadership, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to improve the health and well-being of the state over the last five years. There is much work still to do, and I am so pleased the Governor selected Kody Kinsley to take the baton to run the next leg of this race.”
Under Dr. Cohen’s leadership, North Carolina has been a model for best practices to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing and support to families so that they could safely quarantine and isolate; been recognized as best in the nation for data quality for vaccinations by race and ethnicity; and eliminated a vaccination gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic North Carolinians and narrowed the gap for Black/African American communities.
Cohen has been lauded for her outstanding leadership during the COVID crisis. In September of 2020, She was awarded the Leadership in Public Health Practice Award from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She was named the 2020 Tar Heel of the Year by the Raleigh News and Observer newspaper and Dr. Cohen was also elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2021.
In addition to her COVID response leadership, Secretary Cohen and her team successfully launched Medicaid managed care, receiving national recognition for the state’s innovative approach to whole-person care, including the integration of physical and mental health and using Medicaid to address drivers of health such as housing, transportation, and employment. Under Cohen’s leadership, NCDHHS hired its first Chief Health Equity Officer and has focused on reducing disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations. In addition, North Carolina implemented the first-in-the-nation statewide coordinated care network, NCCARE360, to electronically connect those with identified needs to community resources. This private-public partnership has been a key feature of NC’s COVID response and backbone to the innovative Health Opportunities pilot authorized under North Carolina’s 1115 Medicaid waiver.
Dr. Cohen is leaving DHHS in a strong position to continue to carry out its mission, Cooper said. Dr. Cohen plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work improving the health and well-being of communities.
Kody H. Kinsley, a native of Wilmington, currently serves as the Chief Deputy Secretary for Health at NCDHHS and Operations Lead for NC’s COVID-19 pandemic response. During his nearly four years of service at NCDHHS, Kinsley has overseen the state’s response to the Opioid Epidemic; increased investments in services and supports for individuals with behavioral health needs and developmental disabilities; created strategic interventions to transition justice-involved populations to care; and has been a driving force behind the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, including North Carolina’s vaccine distribution efforts.
Kinsley returned home to North Carolina after serving as the presidentially appointed Assistant Secretary for Management at the U.S. Department of the Treasury where he led operations and finances for the cabinet-level agency, a position he held during both the Obama and Trump Administrations. He has also held roles at the White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kinsley is a recipient of SEANC’s Unsung Hero Award, the Alexander Hamilton Award, and is a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Brevard College in Brevard, NC and a Master of Public Policy from the Goldman School at the University of California at Berkeley.
Area, state vaccination totals
Statewide, approximately 61 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 57 percent of the total population having been fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, Dec. 3.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 94 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 91 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 70 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 66 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,594 first doses of vaccine, or 54 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of December 3, with 51 percent of the overall county population, or 9,007 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Dec. 6, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,544,544 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reports that 18,825 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19 since March 2020, and an increase of 149 deaths over the past seven-day period. NCDHHS reported on Dec. 6 that Avery County has 2,883 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending December 6, Toe River Health District reports Avery with 45 new positive cases, 33 active positive cases, 37 total contacts and 21 total deaths from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Dec. 6, Avery County reports 25.1 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 41.4 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 54.8 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 21.2 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 42.3 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,191 positive cases and 22 deaths on Dec. 6 according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 62 new positives and 46 active positives from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, with 45 total contacts and seven deaths in the county from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 3,052 total cases as of Dec. 6 with 35 deaths, while TRHD reports 76 new positives and 68 active positive cases, with 128 total contacts and 12 total deaths from Aug. 1 through Oct. 3.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports more than 263,563,622 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 48.4 million cases in the nation as of Dec. 3. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 778,316 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 20.42 million completed tests as of Monday, Dec. 6, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of November 29 is more than 1,489,392 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 6,320 positive tests, with 75 active cases and 40 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 3,534 positive cases, with 60 active cases and 62 deaths as of Dec. 6, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 3,983 cases with 53 deaths, while Carter County reports 11,009 cases and 230 deaths as of Dec. 6, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 13,994 positive tests as of Dec. 6 with 228 deaths, while Wilkes County has 11,204 reported cases and 194 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 8,876 cases and 136 deaths. Burke County reports 16,261 cases and 247 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (163,436), Wake County (135,484), Guilford County (71,076) and Forsyth County (54,502), the sum of which comprises 27.5 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Dec. 6 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.