RALEIGH — With cases of COVID-19 reaching record highs and hospitalizations increasing, Governor Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley has called on all North Carolinians to get vaccinated and get a booster as soon as they are eligible to protect themselves from severe illness from the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.
According to NCDHHS, early studies show that boosters greatly increase someone’s immune response and provide greater protection against the Omicron variant than no vaccine. The booster is especially important for those over 65 or in other populations at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The CDC has announced its recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12 to 15 and a third dose of Pfizer for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems to further protect them from COVID-19. The wait time for boosters for anyone who received the the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination has been reduced from six to five months. The FDA has also authorized reducing the wait time for the Moderna booster to five months, but the CDC still needs to act.
The Governor and Secretary also urged the use of well-fitting, multi-layer masks as another layer of protection against spread of the virus. If possible, wear a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95, or an N95.
NCDHHS is making some higher-grade masks available for adults at no cost in more places that need them, such as long-term care facilities and federally qualified health centers, and for schools staff and populations like migrant farm workers which at higher risk of exposure or severe illness. These organizations and those that provide essential services can request these masks by clicking to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/RequestMasks.
Information on testing locations, free tests and home tests is available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested. North Carolinians can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and find a spot to take your shot at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Call the North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at (888) 675-4567 for help making an appointment. It is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Area, state vaccination totals
As of Monday, Jan. 17, more than 63 percent of the total population of North Carolina has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59 percent of the total population having received both doses of vaccine.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 95 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 92 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 72 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 67 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,749 first doses of vaccine, or 56 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of January 17, with 52 percent of the overall county population, or 9,124 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination. NCDHHS also reports that 4,250 individuals have been vaccinated with one booster or additional dose.
According to NCDHHS, county vaccination data may change once residence is verified. All data are preliminary and may change.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
NCDHHS on Friday, Jan. 14, reported 35,759 new COVID-19 cases, down from 44,833 the previous day. Health officials noted that the Jan. 13 count would be higher due to more than 10,000 earlier cases which had not been previously submitted. Neither number includes home tests. At least 4,381 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 14, a single-day record and an increase statewide from 4,275 the day before.
As of Monday, Jan. 17, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 2,011,302 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reported on Jan. 17 that Avery County has 3,527 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending January 16, Toe River Health District reports Avery with 242 new positive cases, 72 active positive cases, 119 total contacts and 23 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021, including one new death over the seven-day period.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Jan. 17, Avery County reports 199.9 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 191.8 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 216.9 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 196.2 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 166.2 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,698 positive cases and 25 deaths as of Jan. 17, according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 300 new positives and 79 active positives from Jan. 10 to 16, with 130 total contacts and 13 deaths in the county since Aug. 1, 2021. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 3,929 total cases as of Jan. 17, with 38 deaths, while TRHD reports 295 new positives and 117 active positive cases, with 215 total contacts and 24 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports 326,279,424 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 64,720,612 million cases as of Jan. 17. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 843,718 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Jan. 17.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 23.07 million completed tests as of Monday, Jan. 17, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of January 10 is more than 1,620,648 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 8,124 positive tests, with 45 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 4,437 positive cases, with 70 deaths as of Jan. 17, according to most recently available AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,309 cases with at least 68 deaths, while Carter County reports 12,284 cases and at least 270 deaths as of Jan. 17, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 17,018 positive tests as of Jan. 17 with 232 deaths, while Wilkes County has 13,568 reported cases and 207 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 10,333 cases and 140 deaths. Burke County reports 19,120 cases and 259 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (216,517), Wake County (211,060), Guilford County (90,012) and Forsyth County (71,622), the sum of which comprises 29.3 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Jan. 17 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
