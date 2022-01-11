RALEIGH — The state of North Carolina reached its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, including more than 29,000 cases alone on Saturday, Jan. 8, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Since January 1, North Carolina has experienced only four days where daily case totals were less than 19,000. As of January 10, 3,850 state residents were reported as being hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Some reasoning cited for the uptick in cases include recent holiday gatherings, but health officials say they are still worried about the case totals continue their upward ascent.
On Dec. 20, Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Coronavirus Task Force health officials expressed concern over the trend, stating “we are expecting record numbers of cases” as the omicron variant spread coincided with the holiday season. Health officials urged people to get vaccinated, boosted and use safety measures, like masking and distancing, to help protect themselves and others, with Cooper doubling down on the commitment through Executive Order 245 on January 5, which extended health care help to strengthen the state’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 with more health care workers and flexibility for care facilities, as well as easier access to vaccines, tests and treatments.
“It’s more important than ever to support our health care providers and give them more flexibility and tools. As hospitalizations rise we should make sure people get the medical care they need as well as more access to vaccines and tests,” Cooper said in a release.
The Food and Drug Administration also recently expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 booster shots to include 12- and 15-year-olds. Children ages 5 to 11 are cleared by federal regulators to get the Pfizer vaccine. In North Carolina, dozens of pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals have shots at the ready.
To find a vaccine location, or for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at 888-675-4567.
Area, state vaccination totals
As of Monday, Jan. 10, more than 65 percent of the total population of North Carolina has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59 percent of the total population having received both doses of vaccine.
Of individuals 65 years of age and older, 95 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 92 percent have received their full allotment. Of individuals 12 and older, 72 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 67 percent being completely vaccinated.
Locally, NCDHHS data indicates that Avery County has administered a total of 9,736 first doses of vaccine, or 55 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of January 10, with 52 percent of the overall county population, or 9,104 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
According to NCDHHS, county vaccination data may change once residence is verified. All data are preliminary and may change.
Latest local, state and national COVID-19 statistics
As of Monday, Jan. 10, the latest data from NCDHHS shows 18,254 positive virus cases were reported that day in the state, a drop from a weekend high of 29,069 on Jan. 8.
The test positive percentage reached 31.1 percent on Jan. 8, the last total reported by NCDHHS, while the number of people identified by DHHS as hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 3,850 as of Sunday, Jan. 9, one of the highest totals since January 2021. Total deaths reached 19,677 as of Jan. 8.
As of Monday, Jan. 10, according to available dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 are 1,887,560 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. NCDHHS reported on Jan. 10 that Avery County has 3,399 total positive community cases. The department reports Avery with 39 deaths associated with the virus.
Over the past seven days ending January 9, Toe River Health District reports Avery with 188 new positive cases, 71 active positive cases, 93 total contacts and 23 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021, including one new death over the seven-day period.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Jan. 10, Avery County reports 172.6 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period, In comparison, Mitchell County reports 157.7 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 218.1 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 152.7 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County reports 140.4 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Mitchell County reported a total of 2,585 positive cases and 25 deaths as of Jan. 10, according to NCDHHS, while TRHD reports 161 new positives and 796 active positives from Jan. 3 to 9, with 95 total contacts and 12 deaths in the county since Aug. 1, 2021. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 3,823 total cases as of Jan. 10, with 37 deaths, while TRHD reports 222 new positives and 147 active positive cases, with 207 total contacts and 24 total deaths since Aug. 1, 2021.
Nationwide, World Health Organization reports almost 306 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 59.1 million cases in the nation as of Jan. 10. WHO reports that the United States has experienced 830,334 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday, Jan. 10.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than 22.62 million completed tests as of Monday, Jan. 10, according to NCDHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of January 3 is more than 1,583,210 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 7,615 positive tests, with 45 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 4,200 positive cases, with 68 deaths as of Jan. 10, according to AppHealthCare data.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 4,258 cases with 68 deaths, while Carter County reports 11,936 cases and 270 deaths as of Jan. 10, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Caldwell County reports 16,202 positive tests as of Jan. 10 with 233 deaths, while Wilkes County has 13,009 reported cases and 206 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 9,956 cases and 140 deaths. Burke County reports 18,356 cases and 253 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (206,789), Wake County (193,652), Guilford County (85,477) and Forsyth County (67,337), the sum of which comprises 29.3 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to Jan. 10 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
