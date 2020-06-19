RALEIGH — Statistical trends continue to trend upward regarding coronavirus-related cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state of North Carolina, according to the latest daily report from the NC Department of Health and Human Resources.
Locally, Avery County reported an additional case of the virus on June 18, increasing the county's total to nine positive cases overall.
As of Friday afternoon, June 19, North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 49,840 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also has reported 1,197 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 871 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,181 individuals have died from the virus, with 48,188 cases statewide as of Friday, June 19.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 2,196,998 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 19, with 118,519 reported deaths nationwide and more than 599,915 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 712,313 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of Friday, June 19, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of Monday, June 15, is 29,219, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Toe River Health District reported on Thursday evening, June 18, that Avery County had another positive test of COVID-19 a total of nine positive cases total, with five active and four having recovered.
The department added that a total of 966 people had been tested in Avery County, with 913 negative results and 34 pending results.
According to TRHD, 784 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 713 negative results, 47 results pending and 24 total positive cases (12 active, 12 having recovered). Yancey County reports 1,032 people tested, with 959 negative results, 39 results pending and 34 total positive cases (12 active, 22 having recovered).
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 43 positive tests among residents, according to NCDHHS. Caldwell County has 296 positive tests as of June 19 with four deaths, while Wilkes County has 554 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 45 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 174 cases and one death. Burke County reports 882 cases and 17 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 26 cases, while Carter County reports 23 cases and one death as of June 19, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 7,804, Wake County is reporting 3,526 and Durham 3,004, according to June 19 statistics from NCDHHS.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
