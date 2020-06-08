RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 36,484 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of noon on Monday, June 8, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also has crested the 1,000 mark in fatalities due to COVID-19, as NCDHHS reports 1,006 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 739 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,041 individuals have died from the virus, with 36,502 cases statewide as of 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,954,936 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3 p.m. on June 8, with 110,865 reported deaths and more than 506,637 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 520,113 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of noon on Monday, June 8, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 8 is 23,653, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Avery County had reported five positive tests for COVID-19 as of June 5, Toe River Health District's most recent report. A pair of additional positive cases were announced by the district on Sunday, June 7, increasing the positive case count to seven for the county.
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 631 people in Avery County have been tested, with 602 negative results and 24 tests pending, as of Friday afternoon, June 5. ACHD reported that two of the reported positive cases at the time had recovered.
A total of 558 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 5, with 519 negative results and 26 results pending. Mitchell reported 13 positive cases on June 5, with two active and 11 having recovered.
An additional positive case was reported later in the day in Mitchell, raising its total positive case count to 14 overall.
The Yancey County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified on June 5 that two Yancey County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals were tested at the Celo drive-through clinic on Tuesday, June 2, bringing the total for Yancey County to 21 positive cases. Of the 21 positive cases, 13 have recovered.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 41 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 204 positive tests as of June 8 with three deaths, while Wilkes County has 511 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 40 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 101 cases and one death. Burke County reports 567 cases and 16 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 22 cases, while Carter County reports 19 cases and one death as of June 8, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 5,682. Wake County is reporting 2,300 cases and Durham County reports 2,180 cases.
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
