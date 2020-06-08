DHHS logo

RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 36,484 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of noon on Monday, June 8, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also has crested the 1,000 mark in fatalities due to COVID-19, as NCDHHS reports 1,006 virus-related deaths.

NCDHHS reports 739 people are currently hospitalized.

The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,041 individuals have died from the virus, with 36,502 cases statewide as of 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8.

The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,954,936 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3 p.m. on June 8, with 110,865 reported deaths and more than 506,637 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.

A total of 520,113 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of noon on Monday, June 8, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 8 is 23,653, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

Avery County had reported five positive tests for COVID-19 as of June 5, Toe River Health District's most recent report. A pair of additional positive cases were announced by the district on Sunday, June 7, increasing the positive case count to seven for the county.

According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 631 people in Avery County have been tested, with 602 negative results and 24 tests pending, as of Friday afternoon, June 5. ACHD reported that two of the reported positive cases at the time had recovered.

A total of 558 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 5, with 519 negative results and 26 results pending. Mitchell reported 13 positive cases on June 5, with two active and 11 having recovered.

An additional positive case was reported later in the day in Mitchell, raising its total positive case count to 14 overall.

The Yancey County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified on June 5 that two Yancey County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals were tested at the Celo drive-through clinic on Tuesday, June 2, bringing the total for Yancey County to 21 positive cases. Of the 21 positive cases, 13 have recovered.

In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 41 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 204 positive tests as of June 8 with three deaths, while Wilkes County has 511 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 40 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 101 cases and one death. Burke County reports 567 cases and 16 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.

In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 22 cases, while Carter County reports 19 cases and one death as of June 8, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health. 

Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 5,682. Wake County is reporting 2,300 cases and Durham County reports 2,180 cases.

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.

For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

More Key Info to Know

NC EXECUTIVE ORDERS (click here for more info): North Carolina is in Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan. The following orders are in effect through at least June 26.

  • The stay-at-home order is lifted, but high-risk people are urged to stay home and travel only for essential purposes.
  • While in public, people should wear a cloth face covering, practice social distancing by waiting six feet apart from others and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer (the three Ws).
  • Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants are permitted at "emergency maximum occupancy," which is 50 percent fire code capacity with groups of customers separated by at least six feet.
  • Barbers, salons and personal care businesses are permitted to open at "emergency maximum occupancy," which is 50 percent fire code capacity with groups of customers separated by at least six feet, and employees must wear face coverings. 
  • Gyms, playgrounds, theaters, music venues and bowling alleys remain closed.
  • Retail stores are open at "emergency maximum occupancy," which is 50 percent fire code capacity with groups of customers separated by at least six feet.
  • Visitors are not permitted at long-term care facilities.
  • N.C. public schools are closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
  • Click here for an FAQ document about Phase 2.

WATAUGA COUNTY ORDERS (click here for more info) The following orders are in place until Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan.

  • All lodging, short-term rentals and other fee-based overnight accommodations for a period of less than 30 days may operate at 50 percent of capacity.

How to Protect Yourself & Others

  • Practice social distancing: avoiding gatherings, keep 6 feet or more away from others and remain at home as much as possible.
  • Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Keep distance from others who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
  • People at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible.
  • Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

People at High Risk Include Anyone Who:

  • Is 65 years of age or older
  • Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
  • Has a high-risk condition that includes: Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; Heart disease with complications; Compromised immune system; Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher; or Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

If You Are Sick

  • Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
  • AppHealthCare recommends that anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 be tested for the virus.
  • If you are sick with a fever, cough or other mild COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider or call AppHealthCare to speak with a public health staff member before going to your provider or the emergency room. Do not show up to a health care provider without calling first.

Sources: Office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Watauga County, CDC, N.C. DHHS, AppHealthCare

More Information

  • Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
  • NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
  • NC COVID-19 Response: nc.gov/covid19
  • AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 264-4995
  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
  • Toll-free hotline for non-emergency questions: 1-866-462-3821 or visit www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”

