RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 31,966 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of noon on Thursday, June 4, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also reports 960 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 659 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,006 individuals have died from the virus, with 32,074 cases statewide as of noon on Thursday, June 4.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,859,135 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 4, with 107,281 reported deaths and more than 479,258 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 468,302 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of Thursday, June 4, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 1 is 18,860, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Avery County has reported two positive tests for COVID-19 as of noon on Thursday, June 4, with both cases having recovered. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 601 people in Avery County have been tested, with 588 negative results and 11 tests pending, as of Wednesday afternoon, June 3.
A total of 531 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 3, with 491 negative results and 16 results pending. Mitchell reported 13 positive cases on June 3, with two active and 11 having recovered.
An additional positive case was reported later in the day in Mitchell, raising its total positive case count to 14 overall.
Yancey County reports 740 people tested, with 625 negative results, 97 results pending, and 18 current active positive cases of COVID-19, with 12 cases having recovered.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 25 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 173 positive tests as of June 4 with three deaths, while Wilkes County has 502 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 39 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 77 cases and one death. Burke County reports 497 cases and 15 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson and Carter counties each report 19 cases, with one death in Carter County attributed to the virus, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 4,842. Wake County is reporting 1,977 cases and Durham County reports 1,830 cases.
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.