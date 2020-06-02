RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 29,263 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of noon on Tuesday, June 2, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also reports 898 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 650 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 947 individuals have died from the virus, with 29,559 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, June 2.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,812,742 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 2, with 105,262 reported deaths and more than 458,231 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 421,908 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of Tuesday, June 2, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 1 is 18,860, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Avery County has reported two positive tests for COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, June 2, with both cases having recovered. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 593 people in Avery County have been tested, with 582 negative results and nine tests pending, as of June 2.
A total of 511 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 2, with 484 negative results and 14 results pending. Mitchell reports 13 positive cases, with four active and nine having recovered.
Yancey County reports 653 people tested, with 619 negative results, 19 results pending, and five current active positive cases of COVID-19, with 10 cases having recovered.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 23 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 155 positive tests as of June 2 with two deaths, while Wilkes County has 500 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 37 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 76 cases and one death. Burke County reports 418 cases and 14 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County has reported 16 cases and Carter County has reported 19 cases and one death attributed to the virus as of June 2, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 4,412. Wake County is reporting 1,773 cases and Durham County reports 1,660 cases.
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
