ELK PARK — Trucking is one of the main pillars of the economy, and whenever there is a disruption in the process of the manufacturing and eventual selling of goods and services, truckers are usually the first ones to feel its effects.
Despite the fact that Avery County is still fortunate to have no positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 7, the rampant dissemination of the virus has disrupted economies across the country. The repercussions of the virus have had implications for local trucking companies such as Jack Hicks Trucking, Inc. of Elk Park, whose truckers are constantly transporting product to and from places such as California and Washington.
Part-owner Perry Daniels said that the gravity of the situation has been gradually dawning on himself and his employees.
“This is the first week that we’ve noticed it being bad,” Daniels said. “It’s really slow for us because there are so many places not working. Also there’s a lot of places that aren’t receiving out in California and Washington, places where all the produce picks up. We’ve had a lot of loads canceled going [out there].”
California overwhelmingly produces the most agricultural export products of any other state, amassing more than $23.3 billion in export revenue in 2018 alone, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Washington maintains second place, solely in the category of fruit exports. Despite making nowhere near the same amount in export revenue as California, Washington still produces a majority of the country’s red raspberries, apples, cherries and other fresh fruits. California has been on lockdown since March 20, and Washington since March 23, but farms in both states are still allowed to operate.
Jack Hicks, Inc. hauls for Ingles and Merchants Grocery Company. Daniels says that the produce market has been hurting, since shoppers who “panic-buy” cannot stow away fruits and vegetables like they can items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and frozen foods.
“Our [Ingles] has been pretty good, but now it’s real slow because [people] are stocked up, and they’re not buying as much produce. They’re buying other goods. Produce is something that doesn’t hold, so it’s been slow,” Daniels said. “[Ingles] doesn’t have enough drivers to run all the stores. They’ve been ordering what they normally get, but now they’ve been getting half of what they normally get. Just because everybody is buying so much, and for everybody it’s the same deal. They’re getting caught up though, so that’ll slow down.”
Ron Freeman, Chief Finance Officer of Ingles Markets, elaborated on how the company is responding to the sudden increase in consumer demand.
“Under normal circumstances our stores have regular delivery schedules from our warehouses. Due to the extra demand and the shortage of some product, we have to decide every day what we can deliver to each store. Our warehouse pickers and delivery drivers have done an extraordinary job. Our vendors are still delivering to our warehouses so we can then deliver to the stores,” Freeman said.
Ingles, like many other stores, has had to implement purchase limits on certain products. Headquartered in Black Mountain, the grocery chain has also been keeping its eye on local vendors and producers, who are also vulnerable to the current dip in the agricultural market.
Larry Hicks, owner of H&H Express in Elk Park, said that the closures of schools and the social distancing mandates that have been placed on restaurants have considerably slowed down the distribution of agricultural products.
“Most of what we haul is what you see on the salad bar or on a hamburger,” Hicks said. “[Schools] are not getting as much vegetables. They’re getting juice boxes and stuff like that. They’re not making salads and sending them home.”
Hicks hauls for several food distributors, including Performance Food Group in Hickory and Rhinehart Food Service out of Johnson City, Tenn. He added that he has begun hauling produce for grocery stores since some distributors, who distribute food to schools, restaurants hospitals, prisons, rest homes and others, have seen as much as a 70-percent drop in business.
“We’re doing just about all we can do,” Hicks said. “I don’t do any grocery store stuff on a regular basis, but since stuff has slowed down, I have been. Other than that, ours has been going real good. The restaurant business is picking up a little bit. Where a lot of restaurants didn’t have a lot of take out stuff, some of them are adjusting so they can stay open and keep some people working.”
In other areas of the economy, Daniels said that he has seen manufacturing take a hit, especially in the furniture market, where many products are made in North Carolina and sent out West.
Some furniture plants, like Craftmaster Furniture out of Alexander County, have stopped production altogether and sent its 700-plus employees home with pay for two weeks until April 13. However, the industry has been worried about supply chain disruptions out of China for the past several months, where much of the industry’s imports of fabric and leather supplies originate.
The state furniture industry has close economic relations to China, which has 82,511 COVID-19 cases as of April 6. Throughout the early 2000s, furniture companies were increasingly moving its manufacturing base out of places like Lenoir and Hickory, where furniture manufacturers like Broyhill, Bernhardt and Fairfield Chair are based, and moving its production base to places like Dalingshan, China, an industrial city in Southern China.
In more recent years, the furniture industry has been fighting to recover its manufacturing from the cheap labor markets in China, but China remains one of the industry’s biggest customers. On March 12, it was announced that the Spring Furniture Market in High Point, an international market center for furniture, had been postponed.
H&H Express hauls furniture out of Hickory, textiles out of Charlotte and electrical goods out of West Jefferson.
“There’s not much freight going out of here like furniture and textiles, which is a big thing from North Carolina going West. Those places are basically closed, so those loads ain’t going,” Daniels said. “Furniture is pretty much dead, but furniture hardware is still moving pretty good, [things like] doors, sliders, rollers and cabinet hinges. It’s about half.”
Hicks, who also hauls goods for the hardware business, reiterated a similar sentiment about manufacturing plants that have closed down due to COVID-19 concerns.
“[Different businesses] are having a little trouble with keeping up with their manufacturing, and I’m sure that’s going to happen more and more in the next few weeks as more people stay at home. There might not be enough stuff made to get to California with,” Hickson said.
Meanwhile, Rick Pittman, owner of Pittman Trucking in Newland, said that his business has continued as usual since his clientele are in the energy sector.
“[We haul] pipe and steel products mostly,” Pittman said. “Our business has not missed a beat, it has been wide open. We have not slowed down a bit. Everybody that we haul to is working.”
Pittman Trucking hauls loads of steel pipes on the back of its flatbeds to oil fields in Texas. The pipe ends up throughout oil refineries and oil fields, connecting the sources of crude oil to the plants and facilities the eventually process the material into petroleum.
Pittman said that the customer he delivers piping to is not selling as much due to the influx of cheap oil coming out of Saudi Arabia.
Since 2016, Russia and Saudi Arabia began to cooperate in managing the price of oil by cutting oil production. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global demand for factory output and transportation fell, causing a decline in the price of gas. Russian and Saudi Arabia have since been competing by increasing the production of oil as well as cutting prices. The result has left Texas oil wells stagnant, but there is still a need for the distribution of oil imports.
In addition to the strains currently imposed on the economy, truckers have also been getting antsy about the closures of rest areas across the nation, including popular stops like Love’s.
In order to keep the truckers on the road, North Carolina has eased certain restrictions on acquiring and maintaining a commercial driver’s license.
Hicks said that despite the current challenges, he is positive that he and his truckers will continue to keep on trucking.
“It’s a different world we’re living in today; you’re going to have to adapt a little bit,” Hicks noted. “I’m sure we’ll make it through it and do what we don’t normally do to make it, but we’ll make it.”
