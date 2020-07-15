RALEIGH — As North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announces plans regarding state schools reopening this fall, positive cases reported regarding COVID-19 continue to trend in an upward direction.
The confirmed total of lab cases of COVID-19 on a statewide level neared the 90,000 mark, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 89,484 cases of coronavirus as of noon on Tuesday, July 14. The state also reported the virus contributing to 1,552 deaths, with a total of 1,109 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,510 individuals have died from the virus, with 87,528 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, July 14.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 3.3 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on July 14, with 135,802 reported deaths and more than 1,031,939 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 1,254,846 completed tests as of noon on July 14, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of July 13 is 67,124, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Toe River Health District reported on Monday, July 13, that cases of COVID-19 in Avery County have increased to 45 positive cases. Three new positive cases reported on Monday, July 13, and of its total cases, eight have recovered and 37 remain active.
As of the most recent posting by the department on July 10, a total of 1,511 people had been tested in Avery County, with 1,310 negative results, 159 tests pending, and six patients hospitalized.
According to TRHD, 1,360 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of July 10 with 1,001 negative results. Mitchell County reported 68 total positive cases, with 46 have recovered, 22 active and one death as of July 14.
Yancey County reported 1,195 people tested, with 970 negative results and 160 results pending as of July 10. The county reports 71 positive cases, with 49 having recovered and 22 active.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 137 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 663 positive tests as of July 14 with six deaths, while Wilkes County has 632 reported cases and seven deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 65 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 332 cases and two deaths. Burke County reports 1,238 cases and 21 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 49 cases, while Carter County reports 108 cases and two deaths as of July 14, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 15,680. Wake County is reporting 7,737 cases and Durham County reports 4,655 cases, according to July 14 NCDHHS statistics. A total of 24 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to www.averyjournal.com.
