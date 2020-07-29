SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Health District reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Avery County in a press release on Monday evening, July 27, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 78 total, with 63 have recovered and 15 active.
Yancey County had one new positive case on July 27, which puts the county at 94 positive cases, with 87 having recovered and seven cases active. Mitchell County added three cases during the previous weekend, leaving the county with 106 positive cases, with 68 having recovered, 36 active cases and two deaths.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” a July 27 release from TRHD stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Across the state of North Carolina, the confirmed total of lab cases of COVID-19 on a statewide level as of noon on July 28 was 114,338 cases, as reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state also reported the virus contributing to 1,790 deaths, with a total of 1,169 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper also reported that 1,790 individuals have died from the virus, with a total of 114,338 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, July 28.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 16.5 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 4,307,542 in the U.S. as of noon on July 28, with 148,295 reported deaths nationwide and more than 1,325,804 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 1,635,476 completed tests as of noon on July 28, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 27 is 92,302 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 213 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 981 positive tests as of July 28 with seven deaths, while Wilkes County has 701 reported cases and nine deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 88 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 468 cases and five deaths. Burke County reports 1,439 cases and 24 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 70 cases, while Carter County reports 318 cases and four deaths as of July 28, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 19,480. Wake County is reporting 10,119 cases and Durham County reports 5,535 cases, according to July 28 NCDHHS statistics. A total of 32 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
