RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report the total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state have eclipsed the 70,000 mark, with 74,529 cases, according to statistics updated on July 7 from NC Department of Health and Human Services. The state also has reported 1,398 virus-related deaths.
A total of 982 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,398 individuals have died from the virus, with 74,529 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, July 7.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on July 7, with 130,430 reported deaths and more than 924,148 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report more than one million completed tests, with 1,051,846 as of noon on July 7, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of July 6 is 55,318, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Toe River Health District reported on Monday, July 6, that cases of COVID-19 in Avery County have increased to 27 positive cases, with eight having recovered and 19 active. The district’s updated totals of tested individuals, negative and pending results were unavailable due to a downed computer server last week, according to a social media post from TRHD. As of the most recent posting by the department on June 29, a total of 1,257 people had been tested in Avery County, with 990 negative results and 253 tests pending.
The first recorded fatality due to COVID-19 within the tri-county region was confirmed on Monday, July 6, by TRHD. A Mitchell County resident in their 80s had been hospitalized and put on a ventilator. TRHD is releasing no further information about the patient in order to protect the privacy of the individual and his or her family.
According to TRHD, 981 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 29 with 833 negative results. TRHD announced on July 6 that seven additional residents tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Mitchell County, raising the county’s total number of positive cases to 59, with 27 having recovered and 32 active.
Yancey County reported 1,246 people tested, with 1,132 negative results and 72 results pending as of June 29, but the district announced on July 6 that Yancey had seven new positive cases, increasing that county to 59 positive cases, with 44 cases having recovered and 15 cases active.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 99 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 522 positive tests as of July 7 with four deaths, while Wilkes County has 593 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 60 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 271 cases and two deaths. Burke County reports 1,010 cases and 20 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 44 cases, while Carter County reports 65 cases and one death as of July 7, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 13,111. Wake County is reporting 6,150 cases and Durham County reports 4,107 cases, according to July 7 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
